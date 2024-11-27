Dunfermline MP presses government for cash to finally deliver Rosyth-Europe passenger ferry

Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie has called on the UK Government to invest £3 million to jump-start plans for the Rosyth-Europe passenger ferry.

The Scottish Labour politician used a Commons debate on Tuesday to highlight the benefits a re-started ferry link could have for the area.

Mr Downie has picked up the campaign to return the passenger service to the Fife town from his predecessor, Douglas Chapman.

Plans for the project were put on hold in January when both governments in London and Edinburgh failed to deliver the funding required to get work underway.

But Mr Downie said if the new government provide the cash required, a passenger and freight link between Rosyth and Dunkirk could be operational as soon as spring next year.

He said in the Commons debate: “With £3 million of funding, we could get a jump-start on all of this as soon as spring 2025.

“[The UK Government] have said that they want to move quickly with investments that deliver.

“To my mind, there is no better example of that than getting a passenger and freight ferry back up and running between Scotland and mainland Europe, with Rosyth perfectly positioned for the service.

“The infrastructure needed is not extensive. All that is needed is improvement of some of the access roads, space for new security checks and the installation of power and associated works.”

He told MPs that the link could cater for over 50,000 passengers a year, rising eventually to 79,000, and would bring an additional £11.5 million to the Scottish economy each year.

But he said the plan would require action by both the Scottish and UK governments.

Mr Downie added: “There are other hurdles that would need to be overcome in order to finalise bringing the service back to Rosyth, including addressing the failure of the SNP Scottish Government to amend the necessary legislation that would allow border control at Grangemouth to be used for Rosyth for certain freight.

“There is also the matter of the delay by the Scottish Government in confirming Transport Scotland funding for the waterborne freight grant.

“While the SNP continues to delay and make excuses at its end, this Labour Government have the opportunity to jump-start this process.”

Responding on behalf of the Labour government, assistant whip Martin McCluskey said Mr Downie may be able to secure the £3 million funding from the government’s £7.3 billion national wealth fund.

“If he would like a further discussion with the Treasury on that subject, I would be happy to facilitate a meeting with the Financial Secretary to the Treasury for him to discuss the issue further,” Mr McCluskey said.