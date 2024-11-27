Dunfermline MP presses government for cash to finally deliver Rosyth-Europe passenger ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline MP presses government for cash to finally deliver Rosyth-Europe passenger ferry

Graeme Downie used a debate in the House of Commons to push the government for a £3 million investment to "jump start" the process.

By Alasdair Clark
Rosyth Europe ferry
It's hoped the service could be operation as soon as Spring next year.

Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie has called on the UK Government to invest £3 million to jump-start plans for the Rosyth-Europe passenger ferry.

The Scottish Labour politician used a Commons debate on Tuesday to highlight the benefits a re-started ferry link could have for the area.

Mr Downie has picked up the campaign to return the passenger service to the Fife town from his predecessor, Douglas Chapman.

Plans for the project were put on hold in January when both governments in London and Edinburgh failed to deliver the funding required to get work underway.

But Mr Downie said if the new government provide the cash required, a passenger and freight link between Rosyth and Dunkirk could be operational as soon as spring next year.

Dunfermline and Dollar Fife MP Graeme Downie.
Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said in the Commons debate: “With £3 million of funding, we could get a jump-start on all of this as soon as spring 2025.

“[The UK Government] have said that they want to move quickly with investments that deliver.

“To my mind, there is no better example of that than getting a passenger and freight ferry back up and running between Scotland and mainland Europe, with Rosyth perfectly positioned for the service.

“The infrastructure needed is not extensive. All that is needed is improvement of some of the access roads, space for new security checks and the installation of power and associated works.”

There has been a long-running campaign to return the service. Image: DC Thomson

He told MPs that the link could cater for over 50,000 passengers a year, rising eventually to 79,000, and would bring an additional £11.5 million to the Scottish economy each year.

But he said the plan would require action by both the Scottish and UK governments.

Mr Downie added: “There are other hurdles that would need to be overcome in order to finalise bringing the service back to Rosyth, including addressing the failure of the SNP Scottish Government to amend the necessary legislation that would allow border control at Grangemouth to be used for Rosyth for certain freight.

“There is also the matter of the delay by the Scottish Government in confirming Transport Scotland funding for the waterborne freight grant.

How will a new ferry help revamp “overshadowed” Rosyth?

“While the SNP continues to delay and make excuses at its end, this Labour Government have the opportunity to jump-start this process.”

Responding on behalf of the Labour government, assistant whip Martin McCluskey said Mr Downie may be able to secure the £3 million funding from the government’s £7.3 billion national wealth fund.

“If he would like a further discussion with the Treasury on that subject, I would be happy to facilitate a meeting with the Financial Secretary to the Treasury for him to discuss the issue further,” Mr McCluskey said.

Conversation