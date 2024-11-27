Dundee university bosses cancel festive ‘end-of-year celebration’ amid financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee university bosses cancel festive ‘end-of-year celebration’ amid financial crisis

University chiefs cancelled the December 3 event as staff brace for cuts due to £30 million budget shortfall.

Dundee University - University House, Perth Road
The event was due to be held at University House on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University bosses have cancelled a planned festive “end-of-year celebration” after revealing a £30 million budget crisis.

External relations chief Lizzi Nicoll wrote to invited guests to say the December 3 event would no longer go ahead.

It had been planned to celebrate the city institution’s work over the year.

The cancellation comes after one group of staff were told the university could close within two years without significant savings.

Ms Nicoll said the “sad” decision had been taken due to a “combination” of circumstances.

‘Combination of circumstances’ blamed for cancellation

In an email seen by The Courier she said: “This December, we wanted to take the opportunity to celebrate the impact of the University of Dundee’s work, with friends, partners and stakeholders, at our end-of-year celebration.

“I am sad to inform you that, due to a combination of circumstances, we have had to cancel this event, and we extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused.

“We appreciate your ongoing support, and we look forward to seeing you soon.”

The university says there are still other events scheduled.

It comes after we revealed anger over spending on international trips for principal Professor Iain Gillespie.

Staff have hit out at the university’s management over what some sources described as a “culture of waste”.

On one trip to Hong Kong last year the university spent more than £7,000 on flights for Mr Gillespie and another unidentified staff member.

Professor Iain Gillespie principal of the University of Dundee
Professor Iain Gillespie. Image: Dundee University

A two-night stay for Mr Gillespie and the second member of staff at was also arranged at the five-star Grand Hyatt Hotel, costing £682 each.

A university spokesman insisted an agreement had been reached when he took up post as principal that business class or premium economy tickets would be provided for long-haul trips.

Mr Gillespie has also faced criticism for failing to attend a scheduled “principal’s question time” event with staff just days after he said there would be “inevitable” job losses.

More from Scottish politics

First Minister John Swinney
John Swinney says Dundee and Angus College Wellgate takeover bid is ‘exciting’
Rosyth Europe ferry
Passenger ferry link from Rosyth to Europe could be reopened 'for £3m'
General Election 2024
Can Labour weather the storm in Fife by-election?
Community groups being welcomed into V&A Dundee on Friday morning.
UK Government told to stump up V&A Dundee levelling-up cash as it hangs in…
3
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall. While staff reacted angrily to extravagant spend by management, the issues are more deep set. Image: DC Thomson.
University of Dundee: Who is to blame for student funding crisis crippling city institution?
2
Newly elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer arrive at his official London residence at No 10 Downing Street for the first time after the Labour party won a landslide victory at the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire
Here's how many people in Tayside, Fife and Stirling want a new general election…
14
Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal of Dundee University. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University spending on 5-star hotels and business-class flights for principal revealed
20
Clued Up youth forum members (left) Deon, 16, and Sky, 18, at the Clued Up Project in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
What’s the impact of drug-related deaths on young people in Fife?
2
Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Staff warned Dundee University 'could close in two years'
9
Joanna Cherry abuse
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-SNP MP Joanna Cherry to represent Eljamel patients

Conversation