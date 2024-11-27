Dundee university bosses cancel festive ‘end-of-year celebration’ amid financial crisis

Dundee University bosses have cancelled a planned festive “end-of-year celebration” after revealing a £30 million budget crisis.

External relations chief Lizzi Nicoll wrote to invited guests to say the December 3 event would no longer go ahead.

It had been planned to celebrate the city institution’s work over the year.

The cancellation comes after one group of staff were told the university could close within two years without significant savings.

Ms Nicoll said the “sad” decision had been taken due to a “combination” of circumstances.

‘Combination of circumstances’ blamed for cancellation

In an email seen by The Courier she said: “This December, we wanted to take the opportunity to celebrate the impact of the University of Dundee’s work, with friends, partners and stakeholders, at our end-of-year celebration.

“I am sad to inform you that, due to a combination of circumstances, we have had to cancel this event, and we extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused.

“We appreciate your ongoing support, and we look forward to seeing you soon.”

The university says there are still other events scheduled.

It comes after we revealed anger over spending on international trips for principal Professor Iain Gillespie.

Staff have hit out at the university’s management over what some sources described as a “culture of waste”.

On one trip to Hong Kong last year the university spent more than £7,000 on flights for Mr Gillespie and another unidentified staff member.

A two-night stay for Mr Gillespie and the second member of staff at was also arranged at the five-star Grand Hyatt Hotel, costing £682 each.

A university spokesman insisted an agreement had been reached when he took up post as principal that business class or premium economy tickets would be provided for long-haul trips.

Mr Gillespie has also faced criticism for failing to attend a scheduled “principal’s question time” event with staff just days after he said there would be “inevitable” job losses.