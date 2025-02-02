Parents’ anguish as Carseview mental health campaign reaches five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents’ anguish as Carseview mental health campaign reaches five years

Ryan Caswell is classed as a "delayed discharge" and cannot leave the Dundee unit because an appropriate community placement has never been found.

By Derek Healey
Paul and Irene Caswell's son Ryan was placed at Carseview in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Ryan Caswell’s parents were told their son would spend a few months at Dundee’s Carseview mental health unit – but five years later, he’s still there.

Paul and Irene say they were talked into the move after doctors warned that without leaving home, Ryan could end up on strong psychotropic medication.

In the years since, the case has been raised with three first ministers and three separate NHS Tayside chief executives while the family campaigns to have him released.

They allege he has at times been sedated and restrained, including with the strong psychotropics they had hoped to avoid.

Devastating toll on family

Ryan, 22, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder as well as a learning disability, and has significant communication problems.

He is classed as a delayed discharge so cannot leave Carseview until an appropriate community placement is found for him.

As the five-year mark arrives this week, dad Paul told The Sunday Post: “Ryan had difficulties managing life but what I see now is just a shell of what was there before.

Paul and Irene Caswell. Image: DC Thomson

“I think they’ve stripped away so much of him and what he was able to do that I don’t know if we’ll ever get back to where we were before with Ryan.

“As a parent, you always hope that your kids will thrive and grow, and all I see is the reverse with Ryan. He is withering in that place.”

Two years ago, Nicola Sturgeon – when she was first minister – told MSPs that details of Ryan’s case sounded “unacceptable”.

Paul is concerned that patients like Ryan are spending too much time locked up in hospitals rather than in more appropriate settings and, as a result, are losing vital skills such as being able to feed and look after themselves.

Ryan Caswell with his mum, Irene. Image: Supplied.

Missing funding

A new report this week reveals the majority of a £20 million fund created to get people with learning disabilities out of institutional care has not been spent.

The Scottish Human Rights Commission said it could only trace £14m of the money – of which £12.5m was still unspent.

It does not know what happened to the remaining £6m. The commission believes much of the funding has been misspent.

Ministers pledged in 2022 that the majority of people with learning disabilities and autism would be moved out of hospitals by March 2024.

That did not happen and hundreds remain stuck on wards – with 55 locked up for more than 10 years each.

Paul knows all too well the strain the situation can have on families.

He said: “It becomes all consuming. You are so worried about your child that you do everything you can to move them out of the system.

“Your focus changes entirely. Instead of having a normal family relationship, that’s all gone, you’re just trying to mitigate the system’s effect on your son.”

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Due to patient confidentiality we are unable to comment on matters relating to individual patients.

“We are in direct contact with Ryan’s family to identify an appropriate care provider.”

Conversation