Parents’ anguish as Carseview mental health campaign reaches five years

Ryan Caswell’s parents were told their son would spend a few months at Dundee’s Carseview mental health unit – but five years later, he’s still there.

Paul and Irene say they were talked into the move after doctors warned that without leaving home, Ryan could end up on strong psychotropic medication.

In the years since, the case has been raised with three first ministers and three separate NHS Tayside chief executives while the family campaigns to have him released.

They allege he has at times been sedated and restrained, including with the strong psychotropics they had hoped to avoid.

Devastating toll on family

Ryan, 22, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder as well as a learning disability, and has significant communication problems.

He is classed as a delayed discharge so cannot leave Carseview until an appropriate community placement is found for him.

As the five-year mark arrives this week, dad Paul told The Sunday Post: “Ryan had difficulties managing life but what I see now is just a shell of what was there before.

“I think they’ve stripped away so much of him and what he was able to do that I don’t know if we’ll ever get back to where we were before with Ryan.

“As a parent, you always hope that your kids will thrive and grow, and all I see is the reverse with Ryan. He is withering in that place.”

Two years ago, Nicola Sturgeon – when she was first minister – told MSPs that details of Ryan’s case sounded “unacceptable”.

Paul is concerned that patients like Ryan are spending too much time locked up in hospitals rather than in more appropriate settings and, as a result, are losing vital skills such as being able to feed and look after themselves.

Missing funding

A new report this week reveals the majority of a £20 million fund created to get people with learning disabilities out of institutional care has not been spent.

The Scottish Human Rights Commission said it could only trace £14m of the money – of which £12.5m was still unspent.

It does not know what happened to the remaining £6m. The commission believes much of the funding has been misspent.

Ministers pledged in 2022 that the majority of people with learning disabilities and autism would be moved out of hospitals by March 2024.

That did not happen and hundreds remain stuck on wards – with 55 locked up for more than 10 years each.

Paul knows all too well the strain the situation can have on families.

He said: “It becomes all consuming. You are so worried about your child that you do everything you can to move them out of the system.

“Your focus changes entirely. Instead of having a normal family relationship, that’s all gone, you’re just trying to mitigate the system’s effect on your son.”

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Due to patient confidentiality we are unable to comment on matters relating to individual patients.

“We are in direct contact with Ryan’s family to identify an appropriate care provider.”