John Swinney responds to ‘cat ban’ report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

John Swinney responds to ‘cat ban’ report

The first minister was asked during a visit to Fife if the Scottish Government had any plans to adopt a wildlife group's call to restrict felines.

By Alasdair Clark
John Swinney SNP cats
John Swinney was forced to deny reports his government could ban cats.

John Swinney says the SNP has no plans to ban cats after a report to the Scottish Government suggested restrictions in some areas of the country.

An animal welfare body – set up to advise the government – said pet cats are decimating populations of local mammals and birds.

Among a series of recommendations were proposals from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) to ban felines completely in some areas.

Similar zones have been introduced in parts of Australia, where owners are fined if their cat is spotted outside without a lead.

John Swinney: No intention of banning cats

The report also discusses setting up “cat containment areas” – designated parts of the country where restrictions could be put in place to prevent pet cats from hunting.

Acknowledging the report, the Scottish Government said it would be “fully considered”.

But First Minister John Swinney poured cold water on the plans during a visit to Fife on Monday.

John Swinney with a cat before he was first minister. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Asked by reporters whether his government disliked cats, he said: “No and we have absolutely no intention of banning cats.”

He added: “There’s a report been produced by an external organisation which has come into the government for consideration.

“Let me just clear this up today – the government’s not going to be banning cats or restricting cats.”

Report suggests ban in new housing developments

The SAWC’s report suggested a ban on cats in areas where new housing developments are being planned.

It said: “New housing developments in rural areas could have a stipulation that cats may not be kept in conservation-sensitive areas/other areas that have not had high levels of predation, especially with red-listed or amber-listed birds/other species.”

First Minister John Swinney is shown a cooker that uses hydrogen gas at the launch of green hydrogen demonstration homes at Fife Energy Park in Leven. Image: PA

The first minister was attending the official opening of Scotland’s first green hydrogen demonstration homes at Fife Energy Park.

The homes are the first in Scotland to use hydrogen for heating and cooking and don’t produce any carbon emissions when used.

More from Scottish politics

Pic Alan Richardson, Dundee www.pix-ar.co.uk CR0051909 Sandie Peggie arrives at Endeavour House Employment tribunal case regarding the dispute between gender critical nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton and NHS Fife held at Endeavour House Dundee
Fife nurse reveals shock at seeing transgender doctor in female changing room
Dundee University Wendy Alexander
EXCLUSIVE: Call to pause Dundee University vice principal's £360-a-day 'job for life'
26
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0035433 G Jennings pics , Paul & Irene Caswell ,Kingsway West,Dundee, talking about their son Ryan being in Carsview, wednesday 11th May.
Parents' anguish as Carseview mental health campaign reaches five years
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: New Dundee University principal breaks silence on crisis facing historic institution – and…
81
A previous strike at the university. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee University staff back strike action
5
Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
How Newburgh railway station and Cupar school promise sealed Holyrood budget deal
dundee university strike 2019
Result of Dundee University strike ballot expected today after angry staff rally at Holyrood
21
Ambulances queue at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy in January 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First Minister John Swinney challenged to visit Kirkcaldy A&E – where paramedics run makeshift…
SNP MSP Dundee Joe FitzPatrick
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Dundee SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick to stand down
22
Professor Stephen Wigmore, who is chairing the Eljamel clinical review.
Eljamel review boss reacts to Tayside patient data breach as he faces questions over…

Conversation