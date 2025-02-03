John Swinney responds to ‘cat ban’ report

John Swinney says the SNP has no plans to ban cats after a report to the Scottish Government suggested restrictions in some areas of the country.

An animal welfare body – set up to advise the government – said pet cats are decimating populations of local mammals and birds.

Among a series of recommendations were proposals from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) to ban felines completely in some areas.

Similar zones have been introduced in parts of Australia, where owners are fined if their cat is spotted outside without a lead.

John Swinney: No intention of banning cats

The report also discusses setting up “cat containment areas” – designated parts of the country where restrictions could be put in place to prevent pet cats from hunting.

Acknowledging the report, the Scottish Government said it would be “fully considered”.

But First Minister John Swinney poured cold water on the plans during a visit to Fife on Monday.

Asked by reporters whether his government disliked cats, he said: “No and we have absolutely no intention of banning cats.”

He added: “There’s a report been produced by an external organisation which has come into the government for consideration.

“Let me just clear this up today – the government’s not going to be banning cats or restricting cats.”

Report suggests ban in new housing developments

The SAWC’s report suggested a ban on cats in areas where new housing developments are being planned.

It said: “New housing developments in rural areas could have a stipulation that cats may not be kept in conservation-sensitive areas/other areas that have not had high levels of predation, especially with red-listed or amber-listed birds/other species.”

The first minister was attending the official opening of Scotland’s first green hydrogen demonstration homes at Fife Energy Park.

The homes are the first in Scotland to use hydrogen for heating and cooking and don’t produce any carbon emissions when used.