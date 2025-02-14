VIDEO: Kirkcaldy nurse suing NHS Fife piped into employment tribunal in Dundee

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie was piped into her NHS Fife employment tribunal in Dundee as dozens turned out to show their support.

In a video shared on X by For Women Scotland, Ms Peggie’s backers applaud her as she turns up for the tenth day of proceedings, with one shouting: “Thank you, Sandie!”

Others held up placards which included messages such as ‘I Stand With Sandie Peggie’ and ‘Dundee Women Won’t Weesht’.

Friday was supposed to bring an end to the tribunal but this week Sandy Kemp, the judge presiding over the controversial case, said the parties will return in July for more evidence to be heard.

Ms Peggie, who worked in A&E at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, is suing the health board and transgender doctor Beth Upton after she was suspended following a row between the pair on Christmas Eve, 2023.

On Thursday, she lifted the lid on her “gruelling” cross-examination at the tribunal.

The medic also said the support she had received from across the world was “overwhelming”.

‘Vindicates my decision’

Ms Peggie – who has worked in Fife for 30 years – said: “The evidence heard so far vindicates my decision to oppose the health board’s attempts to have my hearing held in private.

“This has been a gruelling process, but I will continue to legally challenge Fife health board’s policy of forcing women to share workplace changing facilities with men.”

On Thursday, the tribunal heard that an NHS Fife boss suggested Ms Peggie could change in a toilet instead of sharing a changing room with Dr Upton, who was born male and identifies as female.

The trans doctor this week denied telling a “pack of lies” to get the nurse sacked.