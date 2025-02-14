VIDEO: Kirkcaldy nurse suing NHS Fife piped into employment tribunal in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Kirkcaldy nurse suing NHS Fife piped into employment tribunal in Dundee

Dozens of Sandie Peggie's supporters applauded the A&E nurse as she arrived for day 10 of the tribunal.

By Reporter
Piper leads Sandie Peggie (second from right) into the tribunal. Image: Iain Masterton/Alamy Live News
Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie was piped into her NHS Fife employment tribunal in Dundee as dozens turned out to show their support.

In a video shared on X by For Women Scotland, Ms Peggie’s backers applaud her as she turns up for the tenth day of proceedings, with one shouting: “Thank you, Sandie!”

Others held up placards which included messages such as ‘I Stand With Sandie Peggie’ and ‘Dundee Women Won’t Weesht’.

Friday was supposed to bring an end to the tribunal but this week Sandy Kemp, the judge presiding over the controversial case, said the parties will return in July for more evidence to be heard.

Fife nurse Sandie Peggie gave evidence last week. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Ms Peggie, who worked in A&E at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, is suing the health board and transgender doctor Beth Upton after she was suspended following a row between the pair on Christmas Eve, 2023.

On Thursday, she lifted the lid on her “gruelling” cross-examination at the tribunal.

The medic also said the support she had received from across the world was “overwhelming”.

‘Vindicates my decision’

Ms Peggie – who has worked in Fife for 30 years – said: “The evidence heard so far vindicates my decision to oppose the health board’s attempts to have my hearing held in private.

“This has been a gruelling process, but I will continue to legally challenge Fife health board’s policy of forcing women to share workplace changing facilities with men.”

On Thursday, the tribunal heard that an NHS Fife boss suggested Ms Peggie could change in a toilet instead of sharing a changing room with Dr Upton, who was born male and identifies as female.

The trans doctor this week denied telling a “pack of lies” to get the nurse sacked.

