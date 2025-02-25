EXCLUSIVE: Fife Labour politicians feud over two-child cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Fife Labour politicians feud over two-child cap

Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie complained to party bosses after Fife MSP Alex Rowley asked him to back a bid to scrap the two-child cap.

Dunfermline and Dollar Fife MP Graeme Downie.
Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie complained about party-colleague Alex Rowley after he asked newly-elected Fife Labour politicians to back an SNP bid to scrap the two-child benefit cap, The Courier can reveal.

Party bosses intervened after Mr Rowley asked the MPs to defy their leader in a Westminster vote that saw the new government resist SNP attempts to overturn the controversial Conservative-era benefit rule.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP contacted his new colleagues ahead of the vote in July asking them to vote against the cap – which means families do not receive any additional child benefit for their third or subsequent children.

Sir Keir Starmer U-turned on scrapping the rule ahead of the general election, and in July last year the SNP forced a House of Commons vote to scrap the policy.

Alex Rowley MSP Mid Scotland and Fife
Labour MSP Alex Rowley.

Despite Scottish Labour’s official policy advocating for it to be reversed, Mr Downie complained to party whips over lobbying efforts by Mr Rowley – the party’s former deputy leader.

The Dunfermline and Dollar MP refused to comment.

It compounds speculation that a rift has emerged between the two groups of Labour politicians less than a year since the general election.

Leader Anas Sarwar has been keen to avoid such a split, something that dogged the party post-devolution while he was an MP.

Labour are keen to avoid a rift between their groups in the Commons and Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, The Times reported some of the 37 newly-elected Scottish Labour MPs believe their Scottish Parliament counterparts lack “gravitas and credibility”.

And party sources at Holyrood criticised the MPs for not making their presence felt on issues like the two-child cap.

Polling concerns

Current polling suggests Scottish Labour will struggle to oust the SNP from government at the Holyrood election next year.

Reform is also posing a challenge to Anas Sarwar with suggestions 10% or more of previous Labour voters could back Nigel Farage’s attempt to secure seats for his party in the Scottish Parliament.

Such a result could mean Labour struggles to oust SNP MSPs in constituencies like Kirkcaldy – which it won in 2024.

Asked about the complaint, a Scottish Labour spokeswoman did not comment on the apparent rift directly.

She said: “Scottish Labour has long supported removing the two-child cap as soon as it is possible to do so.

“The UK Labour government’s record budget settlement for Scotland means it is now possible to do so here, and we want to see this happen as soon as possible.”

More from Scottish politics

URN: CR0052176 Picket line as Dundee University as staff begin 15 days of strike action ....Pic Paul Reid
Pictures as Dundee University staff strike begins
4
Staff at a previous strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee University staff begin three-week strike
6
Nicola Sturgeon with Alan Cumming on Saturday in Pitlochry
Nicola Sturgeon joins Alan Cumming on DJ decks at Pitlochry Theatre celebration
9
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
How Kirkcaldy hospital changing room row put NHS Fife at centre of culture war
nhs fife
Tayside and Fife health boards face axe under Labour plan to 'fix' NHS
13
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Equalities watchdog intervenes in NHS Fife transgender row
Anas Sarwar Scottish Labour conference
Anas Sarwar applies to become first minister - but faces an uphill battle in…
5
Nicky Connor spoke to The Courier about pressures on NHS Tayside.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside chief executive offers personal apology to data breach victims
4
John Swinney FMQs Sandie Peggie
John Swinney quizzed on Sandie Peggie case as he defends trans changing room guidance
One MSP blamed the lack of support from the Scottish Government. Image: PA
Stirling adult autism diagnosis service axed despite huge waiting list

Conversation