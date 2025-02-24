Dundee University staff begin three-week strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University staff begin three-week strike

The mass-walkout comes over the university's refusal to rule out compulsory redundancies.

By Alasdair Clark
Staff at a previous strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Staff at Dundee University have begun 15 days of strike action over management’s failure to rule out compulsory job losses.

Lecturers and other members of the University and College Union (UCU) will join a picket line this morning before a rally scheduled to take place at mid-day outside the Caird Hall.

General secretary Jo Grady is expected to address striking staff and supporters over the dispute, centred around university’s management’s response to the £30 million financial crisis.

Members of the union voted to back industrial action earlier this month, with Unison, another trade union representing support staff, beginning it’s own ballot.

Union ‘committed to working with Dundee University’

UCU says it is committed to working with the employer to ensure a sustainable future for the university, its students and staff, but that this should not compulsory redundancies to close the deficit.

But senior insiders say that without a significant reduction is staffing, it would be impossible to reduce the shortfall.

Some fear as many as many as 500 job losses could be confirmed.

The union said that every member of staff forced out of the institution diminishes university’s “educational mission”.

The row centres around the £30 million financial crisis. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.

Dundee University UCU branch co-president, Ian Ellis said: “No-one wants to take strike action but throughout this dispute UCU members at the university have shown they’re determined to do whatever it takes to stop the university forcing staff out of their jobs because of mistakes management has made.

“Every single member of staff is committed to ensuring the university’s long-term future.

“It’s not too late to save jobs and it’s not too late for senior managers to take action to stop the strikes.

Interim principal Shane O’Neill.

“We’re calling on university management to rule out the use of compulsory redundancies and to work with staff and the union to deliver the best future for our university, our students and the city of Dundee.”

But a Dundee University spokesman said the institution was disappointed by the decision to take industrial action.

He said: “This action, voted for by less than 10% of our staff, will do nothing to help build a more sustainable future for the University.

“We want to work constructively with the trade unions. We have been in regular discussion with the unions since November and remain committed to meaningful consultation going forward.

University ‘disappointed’

“While we recognise the concerns of the unions and staff, we consider this action to be premature as we have not yet made a firm proposal.

“Most staff will be working as normal across the University. We expect the majority of classes and student contact time will proceed as normal but some areas will be more affected than others.

“We will do all we can to mitigate the impacts on our students and ensure as little disruption to their students as possible.”

