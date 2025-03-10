‘No excuse’ to delay new Kincardine GP surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No excuse’ to delay new Kincardine GP surgery

Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie wrote to health secretary Neil Gray about the "unacceptable" delay

By Alasdair Clark & Justin Bowie
Kincardine Health Centre
Campaigners have long pointed out the current health centre is unfit for purpose. Image: Supplied.

SNP health chief Neil Gray has been told there is “no excuse” for the government’s delay in supporting a new GP surgery in Kincardine.

The town’s GP surgery, located in a former police station, is “utterly unsuitable”, Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie says.

The SNP government agreed to fund a replacement over a decade ago but the project faced significant delays.

Costs are estimated around £7.8 million.

NHS Fife says it remains committed but delivery is unlikely before next year.

Mr Downie wrote to Health Secretary Neil Gray saying the government has “no excuse” after a budget increase from the UK Government.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie has written to to the health secretary. Image: DC Thomson.

He wrote: “Previously the SNP Scottish Government has blamed a lack of funds, Conservative administrations at Westminster and various other excuses which myself and the whole local community in Kincardine have found to be utterly unacceptable.

“With the UK Government definitively and clearly ending austerity and providing the SNP Scottish Government with a record budget settlement and a total increased of almost £5.2 billion, there surely now are no excuses for you not to deliver on what is now a very old promise.”

‘All that is left is for you to finally keep a promise’

He added: “All that is left is for you to be the health minister who finally keep a promise made a decade ago.”

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Gray said the Scottish Government’s capital project had to be paused.

In April last year, the government put a two-year pause on all but a few NHS capital projects – including a new national treatment centre in Perth.

The current health centre is in a former police station. Image: Google.

Mr Gray said he’s spoken to the local campaign group.

“We need to see – and this is where Mr Downie can provide some assistance – what comes through the UK Government’s spending review later in the spring, because that will determine our multi-year capital availability,” he added.

“I obviously want to take forward investments across the health estate to ensure we are maximising the potential for shifting the balance of care, for ensuring we have modern health facilities that can improve productivity, and address patient need.

“My ability to do that is obviously partly determined by the capital availability we get set from Westminster.”

Conversation