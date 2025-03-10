‘No excuse’ to delay new Kincardine GP surgery

SNP health chief Neil Gray has been told there is “no excuse” for the government’s delay in supporting a new GP surgery in Kincardine.

The town’s GP surgery, located in a former police station, is “utterly unsuitable”, Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie says.

The SNP government agreed to fund a replacement over a decade ago but the project faced significant delays.

Costs are estimated around £7.8 million.

NHS Fife says it remains committed but delivery is unlikely before next year.

Mr Downie wrote to Health Secretary Neil Gray saying the government has “no excuse” after a budget increase from the UK Government.

He wrote: “Previously the SNP Scottish Government has blamed a lack of funds, Conservative administrations at Westminster and various other excuses which myself and the whole local community in Kincardine have found to be utterly unacceptable.

“With the UK Government definitively and clearly ending austerity and providing the SNP Scottish Government with a record budget settlement and a total increased of almost £5.2 billion, there surely now are no excuses for you not to deliver on what is now a very old promise.”

‘All that is left is for you to finally keep a promise’

He added: “All that is left is for you to be the health minister who finally keep a promise made a decade ago.”

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Gray said the Scottish Government’s capital project had to be paused.

In April last year, the government put a two-year pause on all but a few NHS capital projects – including a new national treatment centre in Perth.

Mr Gray said he’s spoken to the local campaign group.

“We need to see – and this is where Mr Downie can provide some assistance – what comes through the UK Government’s spending review later in the spring, because that will determine our multi-year capital availability,” he added.

“I obviously want to take forward investments across the health estate to ensure we are maximising the potential for shifting the balance of care, for ensuring we have modern health facilities that can improve productivity, and address patient need.

“My ability to do that is obviously partly determined by the capital availability we get set from Westminster.”