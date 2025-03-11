Staff and students at Dundee University have been left devastated as over 600 jobs could be axed.

It was announced on Tuesday that around 20% of the workforce could be laid off as managers struggle to reduce a £35 million deficit.

Of the total proposed cuts, around 197 are projected among academic staff, while the remaining 435 will be among professional services employees.

Staff were given the news at a university-wide principal’s question time event.

The Courier spoke to some of those leaving the meeting.

Job losses at Dundee University more than expected

Ian Ellis, senior lecturer and deputy branch president of the University and College Union, described the proposed job losses as “devastating”.

“It’s a lot more than we were expecting”, he said.

“When we looked at universities with an alleged similar deficit, they’ve been about two or three hundred (job losses).

“This is double that and we are a lot smaller.”

He added: “The financial deficit was not caused by staff but rather the mismanagement and spending of funds we did not have.

“And now it seems to be costing people people in this city their jobs.

“It’s a phenomenal amount of devastation to the city and surrounding areas and we are finding it very hard to believe.”

‘Demolition plan as a route to recovery’

One employee, who did not want to be named, described her anger at the those running the institution.

She said: “It’s absolute shock. I don’t think the university can survive in that way.

“I’m really disappointed that they are recruiting a director of transformation – they are paying them £200,000 a year and they’ve just told us that 627 jobs are going.

“It’s just not good – for the city, economically, culturally. It leaves a really bad taste.

“I’m also really disappointed that the University Executive Group (UEG) are still there.

“I have no confidence in them whatsoever.”

One staff member who also spoke to The Courier has worked at Dundee University for over 30 years.

She said: “We knew it was coming and it wouldn’t be good news but I’m totally gutted.

“I just feel so emotional about every aspect of what we have just heard. The arrogance of the UEG makes it worse.

“I often feel like a second class citizen in this institution anyway from the UEG and I think this is testament to the feeling of being undervalued.”

Her colleague, who has worked at the institution for 27 years, reciprocated her feelings.

She added: “It’s like they are not caring about the city and the history that’s behind the university.”

‘There needs to be a serious intervention’

The shock was echoed by students at the university, including Tánaiste Custance.

The third year community education student said: “It’s just astonishing that a university management could propose a demolition plan as a route to recovery.

“I can’t see how this will inspire any confidence in what is happening at our university.

“I think the government should be intervening to make sure our university actually survives because at this point, I’m not sure there will be a Dundee Uni in a few years time.”

Asked if he would recommend Dundee University to prospective students in light of today’s news, Tanayste should he would reconsider.

“I’m very proud to have in the past encouraged people to come here because my course is lovely and I enjoy Dundee”, he said.

“But I would not do that now and that’s not something I say lightly. There needs to be a serious intervention.”

Another student, studying for a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PDGE), described a sense of “gloom” around the campus.