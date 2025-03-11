Staff and students slam Dundee University chiefs as job losses confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staff and students slam Dundee University chiefs as job losses confirmed

Around 20% of the workforce could be laid off as managers struggle to reduce a £35 million deficit. 

By Laura Devlin

Staff and students at Dundee University have been left devastated as over 600 jobs could be axed.

It was announced on Tuesday that around 20% of the workforce could be laid off as managers struggle to reduce a £35 million deficit.

Of the total proposed cuts, around 197 are projected among academic staff, while the remaining 435 will be among professional services employees.

Staff were given the news at a university-wide principal’s question time event.

The Courier spoke to some of those leaving the meeting.

Job losses at Dundee University more than expected

Ian Ellis, senior lecturer and deputy branch president of the University and College Union, described the proposed job losses as “devastating”.

“It’s a lot more than we were expecting”, he said.

“When we looked at universities with an alleged similar deficit, they’ve been about two or three hundred (job losses).

“This is double that and we are a lot smaller.”

The Tower Building at Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He added: “The financial deficit was not caused by staff but rather the mismanagement and spending of funds we did not have.

“And now it seems to be costing people people in this city their jobs.

“It’s a phenomenal amount of devastation to the city and surrounding areas and we are finding it very hard to believe.”

‘Demolition plan as a route to recovery’

One employee, who did not want to be named, described her anger at the those running the institution.

She said: “It’s absolute shock. I don’t think the university can survive in that way.

“I’m really disappointed that they are recruiting a director of transformation – they are paying them £200,000 a year and they’ve just told us that 627 jobs are going.

Tears are wiped away as the news breaks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It’s just not good – for the city, economically, culturally. It leaves a really bad taste.

“I’m also really disappointed that the University Executive Group (UEG) are still there.

“I have no confidence in them whatsoever.”

One staff member who also spoke to The Courier has worked at Dundee University for over 30 years.

She said: “We knew it was coming and it wouldn’t be good news but I’m totally gutted.

“I just feel so emotional about every aspect of what we have just heard. The arrogance of the UEG makes it worse.

Staff members leave the Dalhousie Building today after the meeting. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I often feel like a second class citizen in this institution anyway from the UEG and I think this is testament to the feeling of being undervalued.”

Her colleague, who has worked at the institution for 27 years, reciprocated her feelings.

She added: “It’s like they are not caring about the city and the history that’s behind the university.”

‘There needs to be a serious intervention’

The shock was echoed by students at the university, including Tánaiste Custance.

The third year community education student said: “It’s just astonishing that a university management could propose a demolition plan as a route to recovery.

“I can’t see how this will inspire any confidence in what is happening at our university.

“I think the government should be intervening to make sure our university actually survives because at this point, I’m not sure there will be a Dundee Uni in a few years time.”

Dundee University principal Professor Shane O'Neill
Dundee University interim principal Shane O’Neill was among those criticised. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Asked if he would recommend Dundee University to prospective students in light of today’s news, Tanayste should he would reconsider.

“I’m very proud to have in the past encouraged people to come here because my course is lovely and I enjoy Dundee”, he said.

“But I would not do that now and that’s not something I say lightly. There needs to be a serious intervention.”

Another student, studying for a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PDGE), described a sense of “gloom” around the campus.

