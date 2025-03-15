£10m emergency cash for Dundee University after education secretary’s visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£10m emergency cash for Dundee University after education secretary’s visit

The new cash comes after criticism of the SNP's response to the crisis that has put more than 600 jobs at risk.

By Alasdair Clark
Jenny Gilruth at a Dundee primary school last September. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jenny Gilruth at a Dundee primary school last September. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Under-threat Dundee University is in line for extra financial help after the Scottish Government announced an additional £10 million emergency support package for the sector.

The new cash was announced by Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth on Friday night following mounting criticism of the SNP’s response to the crisis that has put more than 600 jobs at risk.

It takes the total additional support for the sector, which is provided through the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), to £25m this year.

Ms Gilruth insisted the Scottish Government was committed to supporting universities and made a hastily arranged visit to Dundee on Friday to meet with unions and university bosses.

‘Deep concern’

She said: “The Scottish Government is providing an additional £10 million support package to assist universities such as Dundee with navigating immediate financial challenges.

“Ministers have conveyed our deep concern at the level of job losses currently being discussed at the university.

“While the university is an autonomous institution, it is our clear expectation that its leadership works with us and engages fully with staff and trade unions to explore all options to protect jobs.”

Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
Interim Dundee University principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Earlier this week, Dundee University interim principal Shane O’Neill warned that a lack of sufficient funding for Scottish students was at the heart of the institution’s financial crisis.

Professor O’Neill said: “We are extremely grateful to the Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council as the funding is vital in ensuring our ongoing sustainability.

“We will continue to work with the SFC and a wide range of partners towards ensuring a successful and resilient future for our university, which is vital to the economic, social and cultural wellbeing of the city, our region and beyond.”

‘Grown-up conversations needed’

The funding announcement follows days of criticism in Holyrood, with MSPs from across the political spectrum demanding a long-term solution to what university leaders have called “structural underfunding” of Scottish higher education.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie and Tory MSP Jamie Greene called for a “grown-up conversation” about the long-term financial future of the sector, while Labour’s Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra accused the government of failing to act soon enough.

Despite the new funding, concerns remain about the sustainability of the sector.

A report last year found nearly half of Scotland’s universities were running at a deficit, and Dundee is among those facing major cuts. Mr Marra, who represents North East Scotland, said earlier this week that any further delays in intervention would put “the very survival of the institution at risk”.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

SFC chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “We welcome Scottish ministers’ continued commitment to the tertiary sector and confirmation of this additional funding.

“Recognising the particular challenges facing Dundee University, we look forward to engaging with a wide range of partners to secure its continued success as a world- renowned university delivering excellent outcomes for learners and researchers and contributing to economic growth and social wellbeing.”

