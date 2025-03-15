£10m emergency cash for Dundee University after education secretary’s visit

Under-threat Dundee University is in line for extra financial help after the Scottish Government announced an additional £10 million emergency support package for the sector.

The new cash was announced by Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth on Friday night following mounting criticism of the SNP’s response to the crisis that has put more than 600 jobs at risk.

It takes the total additional support for the sector, which is provided through the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), to £25m this year.

Ms Gilruth insisted the Scottish Government was committed to supporting universities and made a hastily arranged visit to Dundee on Friday to meet with unions and university bosses.

‘Deep concern’

She said: “The Scottish Government is providing an additional £10 million support package to assist universities such as Dundee with navigating immediate financial challenges.

“Ministers have conveyed our deep concern at the level of job losses currently being discussed at the university.

“While the university is an autonomous institution, it is our clear expectation that its leadership works with us and engages fully with staff and trade unions to explore all options to protect jobs.”

Earlier this week, Dundee University interim principal Shane O’Neill warned that a lack of sufficient funding for Scottish students was at the heart of the institution’s financial crisis.

Professor O’Neill said: “We are extremely grateful to the Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council as the funding is vital in ensuring our ongoing sustainability.

“We will continue to work with the SFC and a wide range of partners towards ensuring a successful and resilient future for our university, which is vital to the economic, social and cultural wellbeing of the city, our region and beyond.”

‘Grown-up conversations needed’

The funding announcement follows days of criticism in Holyrood, with MSPs from across the political spectrum demanding a long-term solution to what university leaders have called “structural underfunding” of Scottish higher education.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie and Tory MSP Jamie Greene called for a “grown-up conversation” about the long-term financial future of the sector, while Labour’s Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra accused the government of failing to act soon enough.

Despite the new funding, concerns remain about the sustainability of the sector.

A report last year found nearly half of Scotland’s universities were running at a deficit, and Dundee is among those facing major cuts. Mr Marra, who represents North East Scotland, said earlier this week that any further delays in intervention would put “the very survival of the institution at risk”.

SFC chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “We welcome Scottish ministers’ continued commitment to the tertiary sector and confirmation of this additional funding.

“Recognising the particular challenges facing Dundee University, we look forward to engaging with a wide range of partners to secure its continued success as a world- renowned university delivering excellent outcomes for learners and researchers and contributing to economic growth and social wellbeing.”