EXCLUSIVE: Two Dundee University chiefs exit as principal makes ‘survival’ call

Dundee University is making a major leadership shake-up – as its principal insists the institution will survive the current financial crisis.

Vice-principals Blair Grubb (education) and Lisanne Gibson (research) are leaving their role, with the former retiring and the latter taking a job with Northumbria University.

Meanwhile, principal Shane O’Neill announced a team of advisers – made up of “eminent current and former vice chancellors” – will support him as he leads the university through the fiscal turmoil.

They are former Scottish Parliament chief executive Sir Paul Grice, Glasgow University principal Anton Muscatelli and former Edinburgh Napier University principal Andrea Nolan.

In an email to staff, Prof O’Neill said: “Once again I would like to state my belief that our university will survive the crisis we face.

“While there are no easy solutions, the steps I have outlined here will allow us to face these challenges with the best expertise available to us as we work at pace towards a recovery plan that will prepare us for a long-term, sustainable future.”

The email, seen by The Courier, outlines the need for specialist expertise to “bolster our skills and leadership during this challenging time”.

Senior advisers named

The advisers are all senior figures with high-profile experience in demanding jobs.

Sir Paul led the Scottish Parliament as an institution from 1999 when devolution started until leaving in 2019 and joining Queen Margaret University as principal.

Prof Muscatelli has advised the Scottish Government and parliament. He has led Glasgow University since 2009.

Prof Nolan was the first woman appointed to head a British veterinary school and went on to be principal at Napier from 2013 to 2024.

In the email, Prof O’Neill says they are “already actively providing me with personal advice and mentorship”.

On Thursday, John Swinney said his Scottish Government deputy is now in charge of the response to the crisis at Dundee University.

The move means Kate Forbes is working alongside the SNP’s senior ministers for education, health and justice to tackle any ripple effect linked to the city institution.

Earlier, The Courier revealed Mr Swinney’s dismay at Dundee University saying up to 700 people could lose their jobs.

Senior government sources said ministers had been “volcanic” after the university letter to Holyrood’s education committee was published on Monday.

Who is leaving?

Prof Grubb joined from the University of Liverpool and played an “instrumental” role in guiding the university’s teaching development through the pandemic. He retires on July 31.

Prof Gibson joined from Loughborough in August 2023 and was described as “passionate champion” of research. She takes up her new post on June 30.