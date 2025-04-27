Tayside has the highest level of ageing water pipes built with asbestos in the cement, according to national figures.

Perth and Kinross tops the list with 27% of the network’s pipe containing asbestos, followed by Angus on 26%, while Dundee registers 18%.

The council areas are higher than the national average of 11%, according to figures published in the Sunday Post newspaper.

The World Health Organisation does not consider ingestion of asbestos in drinking water to be a serious risk.

However, lawyers in America are already pursuing cases where they argue the fibres from asbestos cement pipes have caused cancers in their clients.

Scottish water estimates it could take until 2072 for all of the pipes to be replaced if the current rate of refitting is maintained.

Professor Andrew Watterson, a public health researcher at Stirling University, says it is “worrying” the normal end-of-life replacement time for the pipes in Scotland could be double that operated elsewhere in the world.

‘Wise to remove asbestos pipes’

Mr Watterson said: “To date no research has been sufficiently well designed to establish what exactly the level of risk, if any, there is. It may take decades to find out conclusively.

“So, the removal of asbestos pipes by water suppliers now is a wise and precautionary policy.

“This is contingent on the workers replacing such pipes being well protected and the asbestos pipes being disposed of safely.”

Figures from Scottish Water show 52.5% of asbestos cement pipes across Scotland’s water supply are now older than the maximum range lifespan.

Lib Dem MSP Beatrice Wishart, who obtained the details, said: “Scotland has not invested properly in its infrastructure.

“When it comes to issues like dangerous concrete in our public buildings, sewage in our rivers and now reliance on asbestos piping, the SNP have taken an out of sight, out of mind approach.”

Replacement could cost £8bn across UK

The UK Water Industry Research organisation said in 2020 that the cost to replace all asbestos cement piping across the UK would be between £5 billion and £8 billion.

Scottish Water said 3,600 miles of its network is manufactured from asbestos cement.

“We undertake preventative action, such as pressure management, to help manage our assets, reduce the risk of bursts and prolong the life of our water mains,” as spokesperson for the utility said.

“We also invest around £35m – £40m per year to renew water mains.”

Scottish Waters no longer installs any asbestos cement pipes and is “proactively” targeting replacements, which could take a “significant period of time”.