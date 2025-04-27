Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Tayside water network has highest level of asbestos-cement pipes in Scotland

Perth and Kinross tops the list, followed by Angus, raising concerns about the huge cost of replacing ageing infrastructure.

By Derek Healey
Scottish Water says it will take decades to replace old asbestos-cement pipes. Image: Shutterstock.
Scottish Water says it will take decades to replace old asbestos-cement pipes. Image: Shutterstock.

Tayside has the highest level of ageing water pipes built with asbestos in the cement, according to national figures.

Perth and Kinross tops the list with 27% of the network’s pipe containing asbestos, followed by Angus on 26%, while Dundee registers 18%.

The council areas are higher than the national average of 11%, according to figures published in the Sunday Post newspaper.

The World Health Organisation does not consider ingestion of asbestos in drinking water to be a serious risk.

However, lawyers in America are already pursuing cases where they argue the fibres from asbestos cement pipes have caused cancers in their clients.

Scottish water estimates it could take until 2072 for all of the pipes to be replaced if the current rate of refitting is maintained.

Professor Andrew Watterson, a public health researcher at Stirling University, says it is “worrying” the normal end-of-life replacement time for the pipes in Scotland could be double that operated elsewhere in the world.

‘Wise to remove asbestos pipes’

Mr Watterson said: “To date no research has been sufficiently well designed to establish what exactly the level of risk, if any, there is. It may take decades to find out conclusively.

“So, the removal of asbestos pipes by water suppliers now is a wise and precautionary policy.

“This is contingent on the workers replacing such pipes being well protected and the asbestos pipes being disposed of safely.”

Lib Dem Beatrice Wishart obtained the details. Image: Supplied.

Figures from Scottish Water show 52.5% of asbestos cement pipes across Scotland’s water supply are now older than the maximum range lifespan.

Lib Dem MSP Beatrice Wishart, who obtained the details, said: “Scotland has not invested properly in its infrastructure.

“When it comes to issues like dangerous concrete in our public buildings, sewage in our rivers and now reliance on asbestos piping, the SNP have taken an out of sight, out of mind approach.”

Replacement could cost £8bn across UK

The UK Water Industry Research organisation said in 2020 that the cost to replace all asbestos cement piping across the UK would be between £5 billion and £8 billion.

Scottish Water said 3,600 miles of its network is manufactured from asbestos cement.

“We undertake preventative action, such as pressure management, to help manage our assets, reduce the risk of bursts and prolong the life of our water mains,” as spokesperson for the utility said.

“We also invest around £35m – £40m per year to renew water mains.”

Scottish Waters no longer installs any asbestos cement pipes and is “proactively” targeting replacements, which could take a “significant period of time”.

More from Scottish politics

Scottish Water says it will take decades to replace old asbestos-cement pipes. Image: Shutterstock.
UHI Perth bosses branded 'utterly disastrous' for failing to react to aviation company's financial…
John Swinney Glenrothes by-election
What does Glenrothes by-election win mean for SNP as huge Holyrood test looms?
Dundee University scottish parliament
EXCLUSIVE: Pressure grows to pause Holyrood grilling for ex-Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
24
Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins
Dundee University could gain from Broughty Ferry MP's immigration bid
6
Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman.
Dundee University rector-elect Maggie Chapman could lose spot on Holyrood committee over trans row
4
Scottish Water says it will take decades to replace old asbestos-cement pipes. Image: Shutterstock.
Concern Maggie Chapman controversy could hit Dundee University's reputation
17
Scottish Water says it will take decades to replace old asbestos-cement pipes. Image: Shutterstock.
How the SNP was left out in the cold by Angus Council no confidence…
5
Dundee University taskforce
EXCLUSIVE: Full timeline for Dundee University crisis probe revealed
7
Stephen Gethins
Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins slapped with Russian sanctions
3
Scottish Water says it will take decades to replace old asbestos-cement pipes. Image: Shutterstock.
5 Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election candidates set out pitch to locals

Conversation