Dundee councillor and four-day former SNP MEP launches Holyrood bid

Heather Anderson is hoping voters will choose her to replace Joe FitzPatrick in Dundee City West at the Holyrood election next year.

SNP candidate for Dundee City West Heather Anderson
SNP candidate for Dundee City West Heather Anderson with incumber MSP Joe FitzPatrick (left). Image: Supplied.
By Alasdair Clark

A councillor who spent four days as a member of the European parliament is standing for the SNP in Dundee City West in next year’s Holyrood election.

SNP members locally selected Coldside councillor Heather Anderson as their candidate for Dundee City West.

Her selection as the SNP candidate comes after incumbent MSP Joe FitzPatrick announced he would stand down after nearly two decades representing the city in the Scottish Parliament.

SNP Dundee councillor Heather Anderson.
Councillor Heather Anderson. Image: Supplied.

‘Proud Dundonian’

Speaking to The Courier one year out from the vote, Ms Anderson said: “I’m incredibly chuffed to be here. I am a proud Dundonian.”

In addition to her three years as a councillor, Ms Anderson was also one of the shortest serving members of the European Parliament.

Appointed on January 27 2019 after the incumbent SNP MEP, Stirling politician Alyn Smith, was elected to Westminster, Ms Anderson served for just four-days before the Brexit process was completed on January 31.

Returning Scotland to Europe is a key plank of the MSP hopeful’s campaign.

Ms Anderson explained: “I was very lucky to make it to the European Parliament. When you go somewhere else in the world you suddenly see how highly Scotland is regarded.”

Raac and Dundee University

Closer to home Ms Anderson was asked about her priorities for the constituency.

This included the Raac concrete crisis, which has left 900 homeowners and social housing tenants living under roofs built with a substandard and potentially dangerous concrete.

Raac campaign Dundee Martell Maxwell
The Courier is campaigning alongside hundreds of Dundee homeowners impacted by the crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She said: “I can completely empathise with the stress of those homeowners. There are lines of responsibility if people have their own properties, the council can’t just sort all of that.

“One of the things we’re doing at the moment is looking at different ways of dealing with Raac in properties. This hasn’t come to the council yet, but behind the scenes there is a lot of work going on about different ways of treating the problem.”

Dundee University
There is cautious optimism about the new plan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

‘We’re not out of the woods yet’

The financial crisis at Dundee University would also feature in Ms Anderson’s in-tray if she is elected.

She said: “We’re not out the woods but we’ve walked away from the edge of the cliff. It was a huge relief that we’ve walked back from compulsory redundancies, the Scottish Government have managed to mitigate the scale of that, but it’s still terrible news for the staff and the sector.”

Ms Anderson’s closest rival in the election is likely to be Scottish Labour, which is yet to select its candidate.

In the running is Dundee-based regional MSP Michael Marra, also a former city councillor.

The Dundee City West constituency was previously an SNP stronghold. Mr FitzPatrick secured over 61% of the vote and a majority of nearly 13,000 at the last election in 2021.

But it shares its much of its boundary with the Dundee Central seat, where SNP MP Chris Law saw his majority slashed from over 15,000 to just 675 at the general election last year.

Conversation