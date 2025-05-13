How is crisis-hit UHI Perth College funded?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How is crisis-hit UHI Perth College funded?

With UHI Perth facing a deficit, and claims the institution faces a precarious future, The Courier takes a look at where its funding comes from.

UHI Perth College
Perth College is said to be facing a "precarious" future. Image: Steve MaDougall/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Claims that UHI Perth College is in a state of chaos led to questions about exactly how the institution is funded – and what it means for the future of the institution.

We already know managers are trying to deal with a £2 million deficit, and to do that, it was even suggested degrees could be scrapped.

The institution set savings targets of £3.2m last year.

On Monday, in an interview with The Courier, its former finance chief says he warned bosses it was at risk of closure without huge cuts.

Gavin Stevenson – who resigned on April 18 – told us: “The financial position is perilous.”

Here’s a closer look at where UHI Perth College, part of the University of Highlands and Islands, gets its money.

Funding council grants – 69.3%

The majority of UHI Perth College’s funding comes directly from government grants.

In its statement of income for July 2023 the college says it received over £18.4 million from funding grants.

Of this, over £8m was provided directly to the college for further education students. An additional £7.8m was received by Perth College as its share of the total grant awarded to the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Further funding was also provided for capital projects – a total of £300,000 – as well as cash for childcare provision.

Other income – 15.1%

The next largest source of income for Perth College in 2022-23 was broadly defined as “other income” – which totalled just over £4 million in total.

The financial statements indicate this included just over £1m in revenue from catering and residences.

A total of £1.5m came from “income generating activities” – this is likely to include events, conferences and other commercial activities.

The remaining £1.4m in this category is listed only as “other income” – but the exact sources of this are not defined. It is likely to include donations and other small amounts of income.

Tuition fees and education contracts – 13.7%

The third largest source of income for UHI Perth College are tuition fees and education contracts, accounting for some £3.64m.

While most Scottish students do not pay for their college and university education, some will if they have already studied and used up their “allowance”.

Of the total, in 2022-23 around £2.67m came from charging students from England, Wales and Northern Ireland tuition fees.

This includes degree courses.

International students can also be charged fees. In 2024-25, international students studying a full-time undergraduate degree can expect to pay over £15,000 in tuition for a science course.

The college also earned over £900,000 from its contracts with Skills Development Scotland.

Research grants – 1.9%

The smallest proportion of UHI Perth College’s income came from research grants – around £500,000 in 2022-23.

Where are its biggest costs?

The institution is largely grant funded, which is influenced by student numbers.

In the financial year ending July 2023 – the most recent data available – the college had a total revenue of £26.59 million.

Staff costs represented the biggest outlay that year.

The college spent over £21.3m on salaries, social security and pension contributions for its 354 staff members.

Perth College gained university status as part of the Highlands and Islands group in 2011.

Conversation