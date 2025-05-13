How is crisis-hit UHI Perth College funded?

Claims that UHI Perth College is in a state of chaos led to questions about exactly how the institution is funded – and what it means for the future of the institution.

We already know managers are trying to deal with a £2 million deficit, and to do that, it was even suggested degrees could be scrapped.

The institution set savings targets of £3.2m last year.

On Monday, in an interview with The Courier, its former finance chief says he warned bosses it was at risk of closure without huge cuts.

Gavin Stevenson – who resigned on April 18 – told us: “The financial position is perilous.”

Here’s a closer look at where UHI Perth College, part of the University of Highlands and Islands, gets its money.

Funding council grants – 69.3%

The majority of UHI Perth College’s funding comes directly from government grants.

In its statement of income for July 2023 the college says it received over £18.4 million from funding grants.

Of this, over £8m was provided directly to the college for further education students. An additional £7.8m was received by Perth College as its share of the total grant awarded to the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Further funding was also provided for capital projects – a total of £300,000 – as well as cash for childcare provision.

Other income – 15.1%

The next largest source of income for Perth College in 2022-23 was broadly defined as “other income” – which totalled just over £4 million in total.

The financial statements indicate this included just over £1m in revenue from catering and residences.

A total of £1.5m came from “income generating activities” – this is likely to include events, conferences and other commercial activities.

The remaining £1.4m in this category is listed only as “other income” – but the exact sources of this are not defined. It is likely to include donations and other small amounts of income.

Tuition fees and education contracts – 13.7%

The third largest source of income for UHI Perth College are tuition fees and education contracts, accounting for some £3.64m.

While most Scottish students do not pay for their college and university education, some will if they have already studied and used up their “allowance”.

Of the total, in 2022-23 around £2.67m came from charging students from England, Wales and Northern Ireland tuition fees.

This includes degree courses.

International students can also be charged fees. In 2024-25, international students studying a full-time undergraduate degree can expect to pay over £15,000 in tuition for a science course.

The college also earned over £900,000 from its contracts with Skills Development Scotland.

Research grants – 1.9%

The smallest proportion of UHI Perth College’s income came from research grants – around £500,000 in 2022-23.

Where are its biggest costs?

The institution is largely grant funded, which is influenced by student numbers.

In the financial year ending July 2023 – the most recent data available – the college had a total revenue of £26.59 million.

Staff costs represented the biggest outlay that year.

The college spent over £21.3m on salaries, social security and pension contributions for its 354 staff members.

Perth College gained university status as part of the Highlands and Islands group in 2011.