EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University chief’s lunch invitations to judge who investigated rector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University chief’s lunch invitations to judge who investigated rector

Lady Ross, who headed up the independent probe into rector Stella Maris, told Alastair Merrill it would be 'lovely' to meet for food.

St Andrews University
St Andrews University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The governance chief at St Andrews University extended multiple lunch invitations to the judge leading the independent probe into the institution’s rector.

Alastair Merrill suggested it would be nice to meet Lady Ross in a “sociable context”, months before the findings of her investigation into Stella Maris were published.

Lady Ross, then Morag Ross KC, told the university’s vice principal for governance it would be “lovely” to grab some food once she could find a slot in her diary.

St Andrews rector Ms Maris became the subject of an investigation after she accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza in late 2023.

‘That would be super’

Lady Ross was appointed to lead the independent probe in January 2024.

The top judge finished writing her report into the row on April 15 last year, but the results were not immediately published.

Stella Maris was stripped of her powers as rector.

Emails obtained by The Courier through Freedom of Information show Mr Merrill first proposed the pair should get lunch on April 29, two weeks later.

He wrote: “Once the dust has settled, it would be very nice to meet for lunch in a slightly more sociable context – perhaps sometime over July or August when diaries permit?”

The same day, Lady Ross replied: “I would be delighted to meet for lunch and if we can find a suitable time in the summer that would be super.”

Within 48 hours, Mr Merrill suggested going for lunch in mid-July.

‘Should I now address you as the Hon Lady Ross?’

On May 27, 2024, it was announced Lady Ross had been appointed to the High Court and the Court of Session in Edinburgh – Scotland’s highest civil and criminal courts.

It means she is now one of the country’s top judges.

On June 5, Mr Merrill congratulated Lady Ross on her success.

He said: “Congratulations on your appointment as a Senator of Justice – a fantastic achievement!

“Does that mean that I should now address you as the Hon Lady Ross?”

He then suggested further dates for getting lunch in July.

Lady Ross replied: “It would be lovely to meet for lunch.

“My chief difficulty, though, is that after tomorrow I will be subject to the requirements of the justice system!”

No lunch date was ever agreed between the two.

‘University should apologise’

The report into Ms Maris was sent to the university court on July 29, 2024.

It found the rector had exercised “poor judgement”.

Ms Maris was stripped of her senior powers and removed as head of the university court.

The university claimed this was because she refused to accept the findings of the investigation.

Ms Maris later told The Courier she had been subjected to a “smear campaign”.

In May this year, the St Andrews rector won her appeal against the decision after university chancellor Menzies Campbell, the former Lib Dem leader, ruled in her favour.

It means Ms Maris was able to resume her role heading up the university court.

Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock
Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock

Mid Scotland and Fife Green MSP Mark Ruskell claims the emails between Lady Ross and Mr Merrill suggest the investigation was “stacked against” Ms Maris.

“The university should now apologise to her and review its own handling of the case,” he told The Courier.

“This issue could have been resolved informally if university management had respected the right to free speech that has been exercised by its rectors for generations.

“Instead, the university now faces considerable reputational damage.”

A spokesperson for St Andrews University said: “Mr Ruskell is wrong to infer that this is an issue of free speech.

“It is not – it is about university governance and compliance with charity law.

“The emails between Alastair Merrill as secretary to the court of the university, and Morag Ross as the independent reviewer of the case, are completely appropriate.”

Lady Ross declined to comment.

More from Scottish politics

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (centre, left), alongside other MSPs, during a media event at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. If passed, the bill will allow people living in Scotland with a terminal illness to be given help to end their life. Picture date: Thursday March 28, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS AssistedDying. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Assisted dying: How Tayside, Fife and Stirling MSPs voted as law passes first hurdle
Former Dundee University principal Professor Iain Gillespie
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis given six-months' salary pay-off
16
Care boss Robert Kilgour.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee care boss attacks Keir Starmer's immigration crackdown
6
UHI Perth College
How is crisis-hit UHI Perth College funded?
2
Former UHI Perth finance chief Gavin Stevenson.
EXCLUSIVE: UHI Perth’s ex-finance chief breaks silence on ‘chaos’ and warns it could close
5
Dundee-based MSP
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Michael Marra launches astonishing attack on 'fundamentally dishonest' NHS Tayside
7
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Sam Eljamel.
EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel inquiry begins pursuit of disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon
UHI Perth's China trip is being led by business curriculum director Nicky Inglis.
EXCLUSIVE: Three UHI Perth staff fly to China as university tackles financial crisis
9
First Minister John Swinney writes for The Courier on how he plans to vote next week. Image: PA
JOHN SWINNEY: My agonising decision on assisted dying law change
4
Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville to back assisted dying

Conversation