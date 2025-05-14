EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University chief’s lunch invitations to judge who investigated rector

The governance chief at St Andrews University extended multiple lunch invitations to the judge leading the independent probe into the institution’s rector.

Alastair Merrill suggested it would be nice to meet Lady Ross in a “sociable context”, months before the findings of her investigation into Stella Maris were published.

Lady Ross, then Morag Ross KC, told the university’s vice principal for governance it would be “lovely” to grab some food once she could find a slot in her diary.

St Andrews rector Ms Maris became the subject of an investigation after she accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza in late 2023.

‘That would be super’

Lady Ross was appointed to lead the independent probe in January 2024.

The top judge finished writing her report into the row on April 15 last year, but the results were not immediately published.

Emails obtained by The Courier through Freedom of Information show Mr Merrill first proposed the pair should get lunch on April 29, two weeks later.

He wrote: “Once the dust has settled, it would be very nice to meet for lunch in a slightly more sociable context – perhaps sometime over July or August when diaries permit?”

The same day, Lady Ross replied: “I would be delighted to meet for lunch and if we can find a suitable time in the summer that would be super.”

Within 48 hours, Mr Merrill suggested going for lunch in mid-July.

‘Should I now address you as the Hon Lady Ross?’

On May 27, 2024, it was announced Lady Ross had been appointed to the High Court and the Court of Session in Edinburgh – Scotland’s highest civil and criminal courts.

It means she is now one of the country’s top judges.

On June 5, Mr Merrill congratulated Lady Ross on her success.

He said: “Congratulations on your appointment as a Senator of Justice – a fantastic achievement!

“Does that mean that I should now address you as the Hon Lady Ross?”

He then suggested further dates for getting lunch in July.

Lady Ross replied: “It would be lovely to meet for lunch.

“My chief difficulty, though, is that after tomorrow I will be subject to the requirements of the justice system!”

No lunch date was ever agreed between the two.

‘University should apologise’

The report into Ms Maris was sent to the university court on July 29, 2024.

It found the rector had exercised “poor judgement”.

Ms Maris was stripped of her senior powers and removed as head of the university court.

The university claimed this was because she refused to accept the findings of the investigation.

Ms Maris later told The Courier she had been subjected to a “smear campaign”.

In May this year, the St Andrews rector won her appeal against the decision after university chancellor Menzies Campbell, the former Lib Dem leader, ruled in her favour.

It means Ms Maris was able to resume her role heading up the university court.

Mid Scotland and Fife Green MSP Mark Ruskell claims the emails between Lady Ross and Mr Merrill suggest the investigation was “stacked against” Ms Maris.

“The university should now apologise to her and review its own handling of the case,” he told The Courier.

“This issue could have been resolved informally if university management had respected the right to free speech that has been exercised by its rectors for generations.

“Instead, the university now faces considerable reputational damage.”

A spokesperson for St Andrews University said: “Mr Ruskell is wrong to infer that this is an issue of free speech.

“It is not – it is about university governance and compliance with charity law.

“The emails between Alastair Merrill as secretary to the court of the university, and Morag Ross as the independent reviewer of the case, are completely appropriate.”

Lady Ross declined to comment.