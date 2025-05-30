Michael Marra: Dundee’s humble champion is fighting for fairness, community, family and lasting change

If there’s one thread running through Michael Marra’s life and politics, it’s a deep-rooted belief in fairness, community and the quiet strength of collective action.

The Dundee-based North East Scotland Scottish Labour MSP is currently the Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance.

But long before Holyrood, he was marching for miners’ rights as a child, raised in a household shaped by trade unionism, Catholic social teaching, and the melodic storytelling of his uncle – the legendary musician Michael Marra.

Now 45, the MSP and former Lochee councillor speaks with the clarity of someone who has witnessed inequality firsthand – whether among the terraces at Tannadice, in Dundee classrooms where both his parents taught, or in the everyday struggles of his constituents.

His politics embody practical socialism: less about slogans, more about delivering policies that make a “real” difference. He’s driven by putting money into people’s pockets, investing in public services and rebuilding trust in a system many feel has left them behind.

But when asked if he has ambitions to lead Scottish Labour, the self-described “badly lapsed Catholic” and “radical pragmatist” says it’s not something he is “actively pursuing”.

Does Michael Marra see himself as a future Scottish Labour leader?

“Firstly, there’s no vacancy at the moment – and I hope it stays that way,” he says in an interview with The Courier, speaking before Anas Sarwar was “race baited” this week by Reform leader Nigel Farage.

“Anas (Sarwar) is a brilliant, charismatic, politically astute leader.

“Despite the current challenges – like the splintering of the anti-SNP vote – there’s no one better placed to deal with them.”

But while he doesn’t rule out vying for party leadership in future, the father-of-three makes it clear he’d be reluctant to take on the role while his family are young.

“If it were to happen, it would be a long way off,” he adds.

“With my two youngest children at the ages they are, I couldn’t do it.

“I’ve seen Labour leaders put in unbelievable work here in Scotland – often with little electoral reward, but with huge personal sacrifices.

“My children are in their early teens, and they need me now. Sometimes I don’t feel I give them enough as it is.”

Why Michael Marra voted against assisted dying on grounds of inequality

Michael has strong views on international affairs, including the ongoing crisis in Gaza. But it’s building a more equal society at home that truly drives him.

That core motivator was powerfully reflected when he recently voted against assisted dying legislation at Holyrood.

His decision wasn’t influenced by his “lapsed Catholic” faith, as some might assume.

Instead, he explains, it stemmed from a deep concern that assisted dying could place a heavier burden on the poor and disabled.

Until that fundamental imbalance is addressed, he cannot in good conscience support such a measure.

This conviction underpins not only his stance on assisted dying but also his broader worldview, centred around what he calls “Dundee first.”

A life rooted in Dundee

Born and bred in Dundee, Michael’s roots run deep in the city’s working-class and Irish immigrant history.

His great-uncle was the secretary of the Labour Party in Dundee for 30 years.

His great-uncle’s father Nicholas Marra, meanwhile, founded both the Independent Labour Party in Dundee and the Jute and Flax Workers’ Union.

Growing up in a household where both parents were schoolteachers and active trade unionists, social justice and solidarity were lived realities.

From marches organised by his dad during the miners’ strike to organising holiday camps for children from Fife, activism and a belief in collective progress were part of his childhood.

The Dundee of his youth was a city marked by economic hardship but also by community resilience and a fierce pride in local identity.

Michael attended St Joseph’s Primary and then St John’s High School.

He vividly remembers classmates who went on to be devastated by drugs and deprivation – a stark reminder of the city’s persistent inequalities.

How does Michael define his politics?

He joined the Labour Party as a university student in Glasgow, initially hesitant due to New Labour’s perceived shift to the right under Tony Blair.

“I wasn’t a Blairite,” he admits. “My sister joined before me.”

But for Michael, Labour remains a vehicle for tangible improvements to ordinary people’s lives.

Asked if “soft left” is an accurate description of his politics, he replies: “I have a radical vision for a fairer economic future.

“I don’t believe in the nationalisation of the top FTSE 500 kind of thing – I was never enamoured by Corbynism. I thought it was a pathway to electoral doom.

“But essentially I’m a socialist who wants to see significant progress on equality.”

As Scottish Labour’s Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance, he focuses heavily on financial inclusion.

He is critical of what he calls “chaotic” SNP budget management and “waste”.

On the relationship between Scottish Labour and the UK party, he highlights the autonomy of the Scottish branch while stressing shared interests.

He works closely with Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Strong supporter of a ‘free Palestine’

Michael, who previously worked for Oxfam, supports a two-state solution and a free Palestine when it comes to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

While acknowledging the trauma of the October 7 attacks on Israel, he describes recent Israeli state actions as “completely unacceptable” and is sickened by the “horrific” humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

His family’s ties to Palestine run deep. His father is active in Dundee’s Nablus Twinning Association, and his late colleague Ernie Ross was a long-time supporter of Palestinian solidarity.

Lifelong love for Dundee United and music

On a lighter note, Michael is an avid Dundee United fan who’s delighted to see the club back in Europe.

A season ticket holder in the Eddie Thompson stand where he sits with his football “fanatic” son and dad, he speaks warmly of the club’s recent successes and the passionate atmosphere at matches.

But the legacy of his late uncle Michael Marra, the celebrated musician, also looms large.

“Mick was a storyteller who captured the spirit of Dundee – its people and its struggles,” he says.

“We didn’t always agree politically, but he was kind, caring, and proud when my sister entered politics.”

Though he describes himself as a “badly lapsed Catholic,” faith remains a cultural touchstone.

Michael is deeply concerned about the rise of populism and right-wing politics globally. He links this shift to the atomising effects of social media, which promotes individualism over community.

Locally, he takes pride in Dundee’s strong community spirit and its tradition of female-led activism.

Yet he remains worried about persistent challenges: child poverty, drug addiction, and economic decline. He also campaigns on issues close to Dundee’s heart, such as supporting footballers with dementia.

What are Michael Marra’s hopes for the future?

Asked about his hopes for the future, Michael is clear: “I want more and better jobs in Dundee. I want schools to improve, young people to get work, and a more equal Scotland where people feel at ease with themselves. If politics can help make that happen, I’d be happy.”

And his dream when that day comes? “I’d be quite happy sitting at Tannadice with my grandchildren and not being recognised by anybody!”