Home Politics Scottish politics

Developer must make Swallow Roundabout ‘improvements’, SNP transport chief says

Fiona Hyslop warned housing firm Springfield must act after a safety audit slammed “confusing” road markings.

By Justin Bowie
This is how the Swallow Roundabout looks after changes.
The housing firm responsible for controversial changes to Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout must follow through with “improvements” at the junction, Scotland’s transport secretary has said.

Fiona Hyslop said developer Springfield must follow through on safety expert recommendations after an audit said “confusing” lane markings could lead to more crashes.

Angry Dundonians have also complained about lengthy delays caused by waiting at new traffic lights following the revamp, which was completed in March, though those delays seem to have eased in recent weeks.

The changes to the Swallow Roundabout were a planning condition of the new Western Gateway housing development at Dykes of Gray.

Ms Hyslop previously defended the upgrades and insisted traffic flows at the junction were being monitored.

She turned down an invitation from frustrated councillors asking her to visit the roundabout.

SNP transport chief Fiona Hyslop. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Ms Hyslop spoke to The Courier at McDiarmid Park in Perth, where she was attending an event on the dualling of the A9.

Speaking to The Courier in Perth, Ms Hyslop said: “As somebody who regularly travels to Dundee and through Dundee, I’m very familiar with the Swallow Roundabout.

“It’s the developers who are responsible.

“They’ve been given an improvement programme to help address some of the issues.

“We’d expect the developers to do that.

“My strong message is they should listen to the concerns.

“They have advice as to how they can make improvements, and they should take up that advice.”

Ms Hyslop was asked by The Courier whether she agreed with the specific complaints of residents.

“I think we’ll just leave it at that,” she said, referring to her previous answer.

Housing developer Springfield had commissioned the audit carried out by Stewart Paton Associates.

Lane markings on the approach to Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The report warned that “unclear or conflicting” lane markings could lead to driver frustration, sudden changes and stopping, and potentially “shunt-type collisions”.

Currently, markings show arrows pointing ahead in all three lanes approaching the roundabout, but anyone in the outside lane has to turn right onto Riverside Avenue.

It was recommended that this is changed but three months on from when the inspection was carried out at the roundabout, the markings remain the same.

The chaos which has gripped the roundabout has sparked renewed questions over a Dundee bypass.

Upgrades to the A94 between Perth and Forfar have also been floated as one method of cutting down congestion.

A Springfield spokesperson said: “We commissioned third party specialists to design improvements in line with Transport Scotland regulations.

“These designs were reviewed by the relevant authorities before any construction took place, and the roundabout improvements have been built in line with the approved design.

“A safety audit was carried out to determine areas where changes may be required.

“The findings of this audit have been collated in a technical report which is being reviewed by the roundabout designer and Transport Scotland to decide what measures should be taken to address the findings.”

Conversation