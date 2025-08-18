Dundee principal determined to battle funding woes for college that ‘gave him everything’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

Dundee principal determined to battle funding woes for college that ‘gave him everything’

Simon Hewitt says D&A College is "absolutely vital for the local economy" as it overcomes year-on-year cuts.

Dundee principal Simon Hewitt says he will battle funding woes
Dundee & Angus College prinical Simon Hewitt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt has vowed to tackle funding pressures head-on as he fights for the future of the college that “gave him everything”.

Mr Hewitt spoke of the “continuous challenges” facing the institution just days after we revealed D&A College needs to make £2.6 million worth of savings.

And, while the separate Dundee University crisis came as a “surprise” to those at D&A, he hit home the importance of learning from the failings at the other side of the city.

Unlike both universities in the region, around 96% of students who walk through the doors at D&A are from the local area.

“No other institution has that reach,” he said in an interview with The Courier.

“The college is vital for the city, almost every part of this city and region has been touched in some way.

D&A College Kingsway Campus.
Simon says around a third of the people living in the region have passed through the college. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“Quite clearly, Dundee University brings a lot to the economy, but in terms of skills development, most of the learners that come to us are from here and stay here.”

And Mr Hewitt, who is the youngest principal in Scotland, has skin in the game.

“I know it’s cheesy, and I’ve said it before, but I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the college,” he added.

“This college has given me everything I have, and I want to give it everything that I have.”

Despite facing increasing pressure as core funding fails to keep up with rising costs, he emphasised the need to come up with solutions instead of “sitting still and spiralling”.

It comes at a time when colleges across Scotland are in “survival mode” with real-term cuts to funding.

‘Immensely tough decisions’ at D&A College

Mr Hewitt said: “We’ve seen what happens when you don’t try to tackle a situation or a situation gets out of control, and we’ve seen that locally.

“This is the fourth savings plan in five years since I’ve been principal, and that’s a challenge; it’s really difficult.

“But at the same time, we’re trying to offer solutions to problems, as opposed to being part of the problem.”

The funding challenges led to some “immensely tough decisions” at the institution, which faced backlash for closing the Gardyne Sports Centre last month.

D&A College Gardyne Campus.
D&A College Gardyne Campus. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“In terms of the public sector finances landscape, we have to ensure we are spending our money on students,” he added.

“We need to be in control of our own destiny.”

One of the solutions has been increasing non-core income, which Mr Hewiit says has increased by 77% since 2021-22.

‘I want something the city can be proud of’

Last year, D&A College unveiled an ambitious new vision for a £265 million college shake-up, including a brand new campus on the site of Dundee’s Wellgate Centre.

Mr Hewitt, who is leading the charge, says there is an increasing need to think outside the box amid year-on-year cuts.

And despite concerns from members of staff, the principal busted the myth that funding cuts are being used to fund the development.

“Our whole campus redevelopment and model of approach is an example of us trying to think differently and be creative and ultimately get around the challenge the whole public sector is facing at the moment,” he added.

An artist’s impression of how the transformation of the Wellgate Centre into the new D&A College campus could look. Image: BDP.

“That’s why the vision and the future look forward, I want something that the city, region and staff are proud of.

“College can sometimes go unnoticed, and it’s maybe only when it’s not there that people will notice.

“I want people to notice, and I want people to understand the value of what we bring.”

He says there have been “very positive” discussions regarding the Wellgate project, and the college is pushing to have a much clearer decision by December.

Conversation