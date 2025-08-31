Skills crisis looms for Tayside, Fife and Stirling if college cuts continue, warns chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Skills crisis looms for Tayside, Fife and Stirling if college cuts continue, warns chief

Colleges Scotland CEO Gavin Donoghue says there's a "huge amount" of unmet demand across the country.

Colleges Scotland CEO Gavin Donoghue.
Colleges Scotland CEO Gavin Donoghue. Image: Colleges Scotland
By Andrew Robson

A skills crisis looms across Tayside, Fife and Stirling if further education cuts continue, warns the Colleges Scotland chief.

Gavin Donoghue, who leads the membership organisation for all 24 colleges in Scotland, spoke of the “chronic level of underfunding” and the significant potential the sector has.

It comes as institutions across the country, including D&A College, Fife College and Stirling-based Forth Valley College battle real-term cuts to funding.

Institutions are slashing budgets and shifting their focus to “core business” at a time when there is a greater need for skilled workers.

Colleges are ‘anchors’ of the community

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Donoghue said: “Colleges are fantastic institutions and act as community anchors, and as skills engines for the Scottish economy.

“But unfortunately, there’s been a level of chronic underfunding over a period of years now.

“Audit Scotland estimates the budgets for colleges have gone down by 7% real terms since 2021/22, and that’s had a real impact on student and staff numbers.

“Because colleges have really had to retrench so much, we’re really missing out on amazing growth.”

Mr Donoghue says Colleges Scotland is “working hard” with the Scottish Government to ensure colleges play their part in the country’s future.

The D&A College Kingsway Campus, as Colleges Scotland chief warns of a skills crisis
The D&A College Kingsway Campus. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

However, he warned of a shortage of skilled workers over the next 10 years.

He explained there are waiting lists for college courses across Scotland and a “huge amount” of unmet demand.

“You don’t need to take our word for it, Skills Development Scotland’s skills needs assessment shows that we’re going to be tens of thousands – if not hundreds of thousands – of skilled workers short over the next 10 years,” he added.

“Those skillsets are predominantly in the areas that colleges deliver, such as SCQF levels that are in the college vocational space.

“So if we really want to make the most of this transition to the next zero, and make the most of training our own indigenous labour force, then colleges are absolutely key.

“But when we are dealing with real-term cuts year on year, it becomes incredibly difficult.”

Further real-term cuts ‘worst-case scenario’ for colleges

Speaking to The Courier earlier this month, D&A College principal Simon Hewitt spoke of the need to “think creatively” to overcome funding challenges.

More specifically, he was speaking of the abolition plans to move the Kingsway Campus into Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Mr Donoghue said colleges across the country must adopt this approach in the midst of an “unstable funding regime”.

Fife College's Kirkcaldy Campus.
Fife College’s Kirkcaldy Campus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Things like the D&A College plans for the Wellgate and the new learning centre in Dunfermline are creative ways that colleges, with the support of the Scottish Government and SFC, are looking at to try to find a sustainable model.”

Mr Donoghue warned another real-term flat cash funding settlement in December’s draft budget would be the “worst case scenario” for colleges.

“We are trying to work closely with our partners, the Scottish Government, and the SFC to ensure there is a funding settlement for colleges that’s both sustainable for the sector and equitable for the sector,” he added.

“At the moment, college students are the most underfunded part of the education system, so we’d like to see a funding settlement that is both sustainable and equitable.”

More from Scottish politics

Fife has had long-running problems with sewage. Image: David Wardle.
Two Fife coastal spots among worst for sewage spills in dry weather
Brigadier Sir Mel Jameson, former commanding officer and colonel of SCOTS DG. Image: Mel Jameson
Leuchars will welcome Black Watch, says retired Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Army commander
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife facing fresh probe over handling over trans row tribunal cost questions
Anti-immigration protesters in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What is council's role in housing Perth asylum seekers?
8
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray at Methil yard. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
35 new jobs at Methil yard after £8m naval barge investment
4
Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway Community Group. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee Western Gateway school delay could last four more years, campaigners fear
6
Sande Peggie in Dundee
Sandie Peggie: Can trans row nurse, NHS Fife or Dr Beth Upton appeal tribunal…
A Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome, similar to the one seized by police outside former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell's mother's home in Dunfermline.
What happened to the SNP's £100k Fife motorhome?
Scottish Parliament education committee hearings on Dundee University crisis - chairman Douglas Ross
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery set to face further Holyrood scrutiny
42
Fife councillor Julie MacDougall, who has joined Nigel Farage's Reform UK
EXCLUSIVE: Fife Reform defector was 'passionate' anti-Brexit voter
7

Conversation