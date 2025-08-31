Skills crisis looms for Tayside, Fife and Stirling if college cuts continue, warns chief

A skills crisis looms across Tayside, Fife and Stirling if further education cuts continue, warns the Colleges Scotland chief.

Gavin Donoghue, who leads the membership organisation for all 24 colleges in Scotland, spoke of the “chronic level of underfunding” and the significant potential the sector has.

It comes as institutions across the country, including D&A College, Fife College and Stirling-based Forth Valley College battle real-term cuts to funding.

Institutions are slashing budgets and shifting their focus to “core business” at a time when there is a greater need for skilled workers.

Colleges are ‘anchors’ of the community

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Donoghue said: “Colleges are fantastic institutions and act as community anchors, and as skills engines for the Scottish economy.

“But unfortunately, there’s been a level of chronic underfunding over a period of years now.

“Audit Scotland estimates the budgets for colleges have gone down by 7% real terms since 2021/22, and that’s had a real impact on student and staff numbers.

“Because colleges have really had to retrench so much, we’re really missing out on amazing growth.”

Mr Donoghue says Colleges Scotland is “working hard” with the Scottish Government to ensure colleges play their part in the country’s future.

However, he warned of a shortage of skilled workers over the next 10 years.

He explained there are waiting lists for college courses across Scotland and a “huge amount” of unmet demand.

“You don’t need to take our word for it, Skills Development Scotland’s skills needs assessment shows that we’re going to be tens of thousands – if not hundreds of thousands – of skilled workers short over the next 10 years,” he added.

“Those skillsets are predominantly in the areas that colleges deliver, such as SCQF levels that are in the college vocational space.

“So if we really want to make the most of this transition to the next zero, and make the most of training our own indigenous labour force, then colleges are absolutely key.

“But when we are dealing with real-term cuts year on year, it becomes incredibly difficult.”

Further real-term cuts ‘worst-case scenario’ for colleges

Speaking to The Courier earlier this month, D&A College principal Simon Hewitt spoke of the need to “think creatively” to overcome funding challenges.

More specifically, he was speaking of the abolition plans to move the Kingsway Campus into Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Mr Donoghue said colleges across the country must adopt this approach in the midst of an “unstable funding regime”.

“Things like the D&A College plans for the Wellgate and the new learning centre in Dunfermline are creative ways that colleges, with the support of the Scottish Government and SFC, are looking at to try to find a sustainable model.”

Mr Donoghue warned another real-term flat cash funding settlement in December’s draft budget would be the “worst case scenario” for colleges.

“We are trying to work closely with our partners, the Scottish Government, and the SFC to ensure there is a funding settlement for colleges that’s both sustainable for the sector and equitable for the sector,” he added.

“At the moment, college students are the most underfunded part of the education system, so we’d like to see a funding settlement that is both sustainable and equitable.”