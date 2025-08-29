Two Fife coastal spots among worst for sewage spills in dry weather

Two Fife coastal spots are among the most likely to discharge sewage into the sea when it is not even raining, The Courier can reveal.

Sewage spills during dry weather are deemed particularly dangerous to the environment because they are not immediately diluted by rainfall.

Dalgety Bay and Dysart, next to the Firth of Forth, are listed among 12 areas deemed high risk by Scottish Water of overflows during dry weather spells.

The findings come after a damning report by Environmental Standards Scotland found more action is needed and current guidance is “outdated”.

Most spills typically occur during heavy downpours when sewage systems are overwhelmed.

In April, we reported how human waste was pouring into a Glenrothes street.

Local residents were left raising health concerns for nearly two weeks.

Earlier this summer we revealed how “horrified” swimmers at spots like Lower Largo Beach were having to dodge sewage in the water.

Last month, Burntisland and Kinghorn Harbour beaches were closed for swimming after contamination warnings.

The latest concerns over dry spills comes after Scottish Water chief executive Alex Plant was interviewed by The Courier.

Mr Plant said he was not “deaf” to the fears of Fife residents, but stressed he does not want them to be “overblown”.

The risk list was uncovered by the Liberal Democrats through a freedom of information request.

Perth and Kinross councillor Claire McLaren, a Mid Scotland and Fife candidate at the 2026 election, said she was “concerned” by the findings.

“Residents of Dysart and Dalgety Bay will be disgusted that these spills are happening in our area,” she said.

The Lib Dems would like to see new Holyrood laws to improve water quality.

This would include updating sewage systems, properly monitoring spills, and a complete ban on releasing sewage in protected areas.

The Courier understands Scottish Water plans to carry out upgrades in the next few months to prevent any overspills in Dysart or Dalgety Bay.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are monitoring more overflows than ever before, providing more information on overflows than ever before and investing more than ever before in our waste water network.

“Scotland’s water quality is at its highest ever and we remain committed to targeting resources and investment to preserve and protect Scotland’s water environment.”

SNP energy secretary Gillian Martin said: “97% of Scotland’s bathing waters achieve the bathing water quality standard, with 87% rated ‘good’ or ‘excellent’.

“Scottish Water is committing up to £500 million of investment to increase monitoring and reporting of overflows, reduce overflows, improve water quality and reduce sewer related debris in the environment, and overflows that are found to operate incorrectly or impact on water quality are prioritised for investment.”