Perthshire MSP’s post about axed Rangers boss Russell Martin probed by police

The probe into a "joke" was described as a "clear waste of precious police time".

By Justin Bowie
Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser is being investigated by police after he called for “no more Buddhists” to be hired as Rangers manager.

The Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative made the remarks following the sacking of former Gers boss Russell Martin on Sunday.

“No more vegans, Buddhists or Green Party members please,” he wrote in a message to the club on social media site X, in a dig at Mr Martin.

A spokesperson for Mr Fraser warned the decision by police to investigate was “ludicrous” and would be a waste of time.

‘Ludicrous complaint’

“Even in SNP Scotland where free speech is under attack it is still not a crime to make football jokes,” the spokesperson said.

“This ludicrous complaint is a clear waste of precious police time, which is in itself a criminal offence.”

Russell Martin was sacked by Rangers. Image: PA.

Police Scotland confirmed a complaint has been received.

“We have received a report relating to a post made online and the information is being assessed,” a police spokesperson said.

Mr Fraser’s remarks were branded “awful” by Perth and Kinross-shire SNP MP Pete Wishart.

SNP MP Pere Wishart.

The Scottish Greens warned his post was “divisive and discriminatory”.

Under the 2010 Equality Act, it is illegal to discriminate against someone on the basis of their religious belief.

Ex-Rangers manager Mr Martin previously revealed he followed Buddhist practices after being inspired by his brother.

The former Scotland international is also an active supporter of the Green Party, and has gone through prolonged spells of eating a vegan diet for health reasons.

Last year, Mr Fraser threatened to sue Police Scotland after a non-crime hate incident was recorded against him.

The Tory MSP was reported to officers when he claimed that being non-binary, which describes those who identify as neither a man nor woman, was as valid as “choosing to identify as a cat”.

He accused the force of acting “outrageously and unlawfully”.

