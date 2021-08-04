Boris Johnson arrives in Aberdeenshire: What is he doing here?

Boris Johnson has arrived in Aberdeenshire as part of his two-day visit to Scotland.

The prime minister has ventured north to promote the benefits of the union and inspect preparations for the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

During the first day of his expedition on Wednesday he visited the police HQ in Tulliallan, near Alloa, to head of plans ahead of the global summit.

Why is Boris Johnson in Aberdeenshire?

Boris Johnson was welcomed to the north-east by Andrew Bowie, the Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, on Wednesday evening.

The politician, who is also vice-chairman of the Conservatives, said it was “absolutely brilliant” to welcome Mr Johnson to the region.

The prime minister is expected to spend the day meeting industry representatives in the region.

The north-east has regularly featured on Boris Johnson’s itinerary when making visits to Scotland.

A Moray distillery was the only location in Scotland he visited during the 2019 General Election campaign.

And he returned in July last year to tour RAF Lossiemouth to hear of how military personnel were helping the fight against Covid while also visiting Orkney.

What do people think of the visit?

The most-recent has visit has attracted criticism from the SNP after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked for a meeting in Edinburgh to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Mr Johnson declined the offer while explaining he was eager to arrange joint talks with all the devolved administrations in the UK.

The prime minister’s other trips to Scotland have also been criticised for failing to provide opportunities for him to meet ordinary voters.

His visit to the police college in Fife on Wednesday was tightly guarded, like his visit to RAF Lossiemouth last year.

Supporters of Mr Johnson say his trip north of the border shows his dedication to the union and the benefits of Scotland remaining part of the UK.