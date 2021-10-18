Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Boris Johnson denies breaking lockdown rules last Christmas

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are facing allegations they broke Covid lockdown rules last Christmas by allowing a friend to stay at Downing Street.
By Adele Merson
October 18 2021, 11.45am Updated: October 18 2021, 12.47pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are facing questions over their festive arrangements last year.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are facing allegations they broke Covid lockdown rules last Christmas by allowing a friend to stay at Downing Street.

No 10 has denied the claims made in the US Harper’s Magazine that political campaigner Nimco Ali “spent Christmas with the couple at No 10 despite pandemic restrictions on holiday gatherings”.

Ms Ali has also hit back at the allegations, tweeting on Monday that she “did not break any rules”.

Coronavirus rules

The report claimed Ali joined the pair for the 2020 festive period despite toughened social distancing rules in force in London.

However, Downing Street and Carrie Johnson’s spokeswoman denied Covid-19 rules had been broken.

A No 10 spokesman told the Mirror: “The prime minister and Mrs Johnson have followed coronavirus rules at all times.

“It is totally untrue to suggest otherwise.”

Mr Johnson’s spokeswoman issued an almost identical comment, refuting the claims.

However, neither spokesperson responded to a specific question around whether Ms Ali, who is an independent government adviser on tackling violence against women and girls, spent Christmas with the pair.

London was under tier four restrictions last Christmas, meaning people should not have mixed indoors with anyone outside their households, except in support and childcare bubbles.

However, support bubbles could be formed with another household, if an individual lived by themselves.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman is likely to be grilled about the pair’s festive arrangements when he fields journalists’ questions on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier