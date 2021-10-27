Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Not a glorified photo opportunity’: Boris Johnson challenged ahead of COP26

The Prime Minister has been urged to make COP26 a "summit of climate delivery, not climate delay" during a heated exchange in the Commons.
By Adele Merson
October 27 2021, 1.05pm Updated: October 27 2021, 3.02pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

In a surprise appearance, Ed Miliband stood in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions after he tested positive for Covid-19.

With just days until the COP26 summit kicks off in Glasgow, the former Labour leader took Boris Johnson to task on his climate credentials.

Mr Miliband said Mr Johnson had undermined his own Cop presidency by “saying one thing and doing another” after highlighting a lack of commitment to the climate in trade deals and telling others to abandon fossil fuels while not doing so as a government.

‘Keep focus on 2030’

He also urged the Conservative leader “not to shift the goalposts” when it came to Glasgow and to “keep the focus on 2030”, after Australia announced a 2050 net zero target.

The Prime Minister insisted the focus is “certainly on 2030” and said the “commitments are coming through” and praised trade deal partners Australia for the move.

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband made a surprise appearance at PMQ’s after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tested positive for Covid-19.

He added: “He is right to say that we need to keep the pressure up, what you can’t do is go in advance of what is truly practicable for the world economy and for what people can do.”

Mr Miliband claimed the Prime Minister has failed to understand that COP26 is “not a glorified photo opportunity – it’s a fragile, complex negotiation”.

He added: “The problem is the Prime Minister’s boosterism won’t cut carbon emissions in half; photo opportunities won’t cut carbon emissions in half.

A flag with a picture of earth on it alongside text relating to COP26 Glasgow
The COP26 climate conference kicks off this Sunday in Glasgow.

“Can I just say to the Prime Minister: in these final days before COP26 we need more than warm words.

“Above all, Glasgow has got to be a summit of climate delivery, not climate delay.”

Mr Johnson replied: “He talks about cutting CO2 in half, that’s virtually what this country, this Government has done.

“Since 1990 we’ve cut CO2 by 44% and the economy has grown by 78%. That’s our approach – a sensible, pragmatic, Conservative approach that cuts CO2, that tackles climate change and that delivers high-wage, high-skilled jobs across this country.”

