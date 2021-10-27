‘Not a glorified photo opportunity’: Boris Johnson challenged ahead of COP26

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Prime Minister has been urged to make COP26 a “summit of climate delivery, not climate delay” during a heated exchange in the Commons.

In a surprise appearance, Ed Miliband stood in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions after he tested positive for Covid-19.

With just days until the COP26 summit kicks off in Glasgow, the former Labour leader took Boris Johnson to task on his climate credentials.

Mr Miliband said Mr Johnson had undermined his own Cop presidency by “saying one thing and doing another” after highlighting a lack of commitment to the climate in trade deals and telling others to abandon fossil fuels while not doing so as a government.

‘Keep focus on 2030’

He also urged the Conservative leader “not to shift the goalposts” when it came to Glasgow and to “keep the focus on 2030”, after Australia announced a 2050 net zero target.

The Prime Minister insisted the focus is “certainly on 2030” and said the “commitments are coming through” and praised trade deal partners Australia for the move.

He added: “He is right to say that we need to keep the pressure up, what you can’t do is go in advance of what is truly practicable for the world economy and for what people can do.”

Mr Miliband claimed the Prime Minister has failed to understand that COP26 is “not a glorified photo opportunity – it’s a fragile, complex negotiation”.

He added: “The problem is the Prime Minister’s boosterism won’t cut carbon emissions in half; photo opportunities won’t cut carbon emissions in half.

“Can I just say to the Prime Minister: in these final days before COP26 we need more than warm words.

“Above all, Glasgow has got to be a summit of climate delivery, not climate delay.”

Mr Johnson replied: “He talks about cutting CO2 in half, that’s virtually what this country, this Government has done.

“Since 1990 we’ve cut CO2 by 44% and the economy has grown by 78%. That’s our approach – a sensible, pragmatic, Conservative approach that cuts CO2, that tackles climate change and that delivers high-wage, high-skilled jobs across this country.”