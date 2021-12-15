UK Government ‘throwing everything’ at the booster vaccine roll out

Boris Johnson says the UK Government is “throwing everything” at the booster vaccine roll-out, amid warnings that record infection numbers will continue to be broken over the next few weeks.

Speaking during a press conference in Downing Street, the prime minister made a plea for everyone to get a booster jag as soon as they possibly could to help in the fight against the new Omicron variant.

This comes after the UK recorded 78,610 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic began.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, says this record is likely to be continuously broken over the next few weeks.

Hospital admissions up 10%

Mr Johnson also warns the doubling rate of the Omicron variant is now under two days in some areas, and is now affecting hospital admissions.

Hospitalisations have increased by 10% nationally week on week, but have reduced in the older age groups who have received a booster vaccine.

However he added: “But we are also seeing signs of hope.

“Since we launched our emergency appeal, a great national fight back has begun and people have responded with a spirit of duty and obligation to others.”

#OmicronVariant latest information 4,671 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the UK. Confirmed Omicron cases in the UK now total 10,017. NOTE: Important information about case data in thread below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gXoellwtPa — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 15, 2021

He added more than 20,000 new volunteers have signed up to help with vaccinations since Sunday, calling the vaccination teams the “territorial army” of the NHS.

The prime minister also urged others to come forward and volunteer, saying it would be “something you can tell your grandchildren about many Christmases from now”.

‘Let’s slow down the spread’

Mr Johnson also promised there will be a jag available for everyone in the country, and says the UK has twice as many boosters per head of the population than both the EU and the USA.

He said: “Let’s keep going and hitting Omicron with both barrels by getting the vaccine as well as wearing face masks, having good ventilation and getting tested if you are going to an event where you are likely to meet a lot of people or are meeting elderly or vulnerable residents.

“Let’s slow down the spread of Omicron and let’s reduce the harm Omicron can do to us by building up vaccination.

“We are throwing everything at it, and wherever you are we will be there with a jab for you.”