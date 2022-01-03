Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

SNP MP calls for paid bereavement leave for all

By Rachel Amery
January 3 2022, 6.00am
Patricia Gibson MP

The SNP is calling for a change in the law to allow everyone the right to two weeks of paid bereavement leave.

Patricia Gibson MP, who previously worked to get paid bereavement leave for parents when a child dies, is now wanting to see this extended to everyone else.

She is now bringing forward a private member’s bill to Westminster to ensure everyone is guaranteed two weeks of paid bereavement leave after the death of a loved one.

Bereavement a ‘life-changing’ experience

Ms Gibson’s Bereavement (Leave and Pay) Bill is scheduled to have its second reading in March.

She said: “Bereavement, although a fact of life, can be a profoundly life-changing experience, with potential long-term consequences for a person’s mental and physical health, as well as our society and economy.

“With better support at the right time for people who suffer loss, we could have a healthier society with greater wellbeing at its heart, instead of telling people to just get on with it.”

She added: “Relying on an employer’s goodwill to grant compassionate leave is unfair and clearly doesn’t work, with the greatest impact being felt by those on low incomes.

“That is why I will continue to press this issue during the second reading of my bill.

“Every employee should have the right to statutory bereavement leave.

“Whilst employment law remains reserved to Westminster, I am urging the UK Government and MPs from across the house to support this bill, thus ensuring thousands of people each year are able to make time to grieve without worrying about financial pressures.”

‘Time to grieve’: SNP urge Boris Johnson to bring in paid miscarriage leave across UK

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier