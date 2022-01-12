Here’s how many times Boris Johnson was told to resign today at Prime Minister’s Questions over Downing Street party row

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boris Johnson came under fire this afternoon at Prime Minister’s Questions as he admitted breaking lockdown at a Downing Street garden party.

The Tory leader claimed he thought the No10 bash on May 20, 2020 complied with Covid rules despite staff being urged to bring their own booze to the event.

He said he “must take responsibility” for the controversial party and offered his “heartfelt apologies” to those who are angry.

He told MPs: “I know that billions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices, unable to mourn their relatives or do the things they love.

“I know the rage they feel with me and with the government I lead. Though I cannot anticipate the conclusion of the inquiry, I have learned enough to know there were things we simply did not get right.”

But his excuses didn’t satisfy furious rivals who demanded he quits following the rule breach while the nation was told to stay at home.

Here’s every political leader and MP who told the Prime Minister to resign during a fiery session in the House of Commons.

Keir Starmer

Labour leader Keir Starmer was the first to pile the pressure on the Conservative boss at PMQs as he claimed his excuses were “offensive” to the public.

The opposition chief asked whether Mr Johnson would do the “decent thing” and quit for his lockdown breach.

He pointed out that former health chief Matt Hancock and Tory aide Allegra Stratton had both resigned after becoming embroiled in Covid scandals.

Sir Keir said: “After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who’s run out of road.

“His defence is so ridiculous that it’s actually offensive to the public.

“He’s finally been forced to admit what everyone knew – that when the public was locked down he was hosting boozy parties in Downing Street. Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?”

Sir Keir pushed him on whether he would quit several times – but Mr Johnson repeatedly said the Labour leader would have to wait for an internal probe to conclude.

Ian Blackford

The Prime Minister was put under further pressure as SNP Westminster boss Ian Blackford demanded his resignation.

The nationalist MP said the Tory leader’s rule violation was an “open and shut case” and claimed Mr Johnson “feels no shame” for his error.

Mr Blackford later called on Conservative backbenchers to remove the Prime Minister from office if he refuses to step down.

He said: “The Prime Minister stands before us accused of betraying the nation’s trust, of breaking the laws set by his own government.

“It’s an open and shut case. It broke the law. The PM feels no shame for his actions. The Prime Minister was drinking and laughing behind the walls of his private garden.

“Trust has been lost. The public will not forgive or forget. If the PM has no sense of shame, the Tory backbenchers must act and remove him.”

Stephen Farry

Northern Irish politician Stephen Farry joined with calls for Mr Johnson to step down as he lambasted his party excuses.

The Alliance MP said his apology was “too little, too late” and asked him to do the “honourable thing” by standing down.

My constituents feel betrayed. – Stephen Farry MP

He said: “If the Prime Minister was sincere, he could have apologised at any stage over the past 18 months, rather than waiting until he was found out.

“My constituents feel betrayed by the Prime Minister. Can the Prime Minister do the honourable thing and resign?”

Steven Bonnar

SNP MP Steven Bonnar echoes calls from his Westminster party leader for the PM to quit amid the ongoing scandal.

The Lanarkshire politician branded the UK government “shameless” as he ripped into the Tory chief.

Mr Bonnar said his constituents had made “sacrifice after sacrifice” while the UK leader “partied away”.

Karl Turner

Labour’s Karl Turner was the next to demand the Prime Minister steps down as he ripped into him.

The MP claimed the Conservative leader was only apologising because he had been rumbled for attending the party.

He claimed there was “one rule” for Mr Johnson and another for the rest of the public.

He must resign. – Karl Turner MP

Mr Turner said to MPs: “He’s sorry because he’s been caught. He is bang to rights.

“So when my constituents were making unimaginable decisions, he was hosting a boozy party in Downing Street.

“How does he think he can still maintain the one rule for him and another for the rest of us? He cannot, and he must resign.”

Ed Davey

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey was the final rival to tear into the Prime Minister at the end of his brutal grilling this afternoon.

The party boss said it had been a “shameful week” for the government as he blasted the Tory leader’s apology.

Mr Davey noted that Allegra Stratton was the only person who’s been forced to quit so far amid the party controversies, and said her old boss should follow suit.

He said: “After another shameful week, this has been a shameful attempt to apologise to this House today.

“Can the Prime Minister explain why the only person to resign so far for this scandal is Allegra Stratton, a woman, while he, the man who sanctioned and attended at least one party still sits in his place?

“Advisers advise, and ministers decide – so will the Prime Minister accept that the party is over and decide to resign?”