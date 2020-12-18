COMMUNITY: Local girls football coach ‘overwhelmed’ to be named 2020 Grassroots Volunteer of the Year by the SFA

A Dundee girls’ football coach says he is “overwhelmed” to have been named the Best Volunteer in Girls’ and Women’s Football by the Scottish FA.

Dryburgh Athletic Community Club’s Sandy McWilliam picked up the accolade as the SFA held their 2020 Grassroots Awards for his “phenomenal” contributions to the club as volunteer coach.

Sandy has been giving up his free time to help players of all ages at Dryburgh for the past eight years and dedicated the award to his fellow coaches at the club.

He told the SFA: “I’m overwhelmed that I’ve been looked at for this award. For me, we are all one big team at Dryburgh Community Club and I accept this award on behalf of all the coaching volunteers at the club. We are all one big happy family.

“Grassroots football is all about building a pathway for boys and girls just to play football, making sure there is a safe environment there for them to have fun and enjoy themselves.”

Club chairman John Beatt hailed Sandy for his efforts over the years and says the award was more than deserved for.

“Sandy’s impact on the club has been been phenomenal,” John said.

“He’s seen a number of talented kids go through the club and that’s credit to Sandy and his coaching.

“It’s a credit to Sandy to receive this award and it’s a great accolade for him.

“There are a number of reasons (he’s been honoured) – he’s genuinely a really nice guy, a volunteer who gives up countless hours every weeks, never complains.

“He’s often first in and last to leave, he’s just a dedicated volunteer who is a credit to the club and credit to the grassroots game across Scotland.”

Dryburgh club development officer Sarah Smith added: “I think it’s just his character – he’s a friendly face and the girls really respond to him.

“He’s the first to give a helping hand if they have any issues or problems, he’s there for them all the time.”

Sandy won the East Region award back in August, which saw him nominated automatically for the national prize.