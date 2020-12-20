Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford hails ‘character and guts’ of Pars after three-goal comeback at Dundee

Stevie Crawford hailed his Dunfermline side’s “character, guts and commitment” after seeing a remarkable late comeback rescue a point from what looked like defeat at Dundee.

Crawford admits his side were second best for the majority of the contest as they trailed 3-0 at Dens Park before sparking an unlikely resurgence with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Charlie Adam, Osman Sow and Liam Fontaine goals had the home side cruising as the Pars stared at a second league defeat in a row.

However, the East End Park boss was delighted with the impact of subs Iain Wilson, Kevin O’Hara and Lewis McCann in turning around the scoreline.

Centre-back Paul Watson leapt highest on 78 minutes to make it 3-1 before former Dunfermline defender Lee Ashcroft fouled McCann in the area.

Declan McManus then dispatched the spot-kick with eight minutes left before curling a superb free-kick into the net to equalise in the 93rd minute.

And Crawford was delighted with his frontman’s efforts throughout the 90 minutes.

The Dunfermline boss said: “Declan was working tirelessly up front on his own and we tried to get Kyle Turner up towards him but Dundee had a foothold on the game.

“I’m not going to take anything away from them.

“Can we complain about being three down? Probably not.

“It’ll be a sore one for James (McPake) to take because they definitely took the game to us and took advantage of a heavy pitch.

“We made a decision to go with a 4-1-3-2 to get Kevin O’Hara up with Declan and it brought us to life.

“Declan stuck away the penalty well and it was a great free-kick to get us the point.”

The point moved Dunfermline to within three points of leaders Hearts, though the Jambos have a game in hand.

It also moved the Pars slightly further from a clutch of teams in mid-table.

“That’s Morton sitting behind us and I think there was a few frustrated bodies of people out there last week when they came to East End,” Crawford added.

“I’ve said it before, this league is so tight and anybody can beat anybody on their day and Morton are sitting in the play-off positions.

“We knew it was going to be a tough one last week and, on the back of going out on penalty kicks against a really good St Johnstone side, to have come up here and lost wouldn’t have been as good a Christmas.

“They showed character, guts and commitment and that’s all I can ask of the players.”