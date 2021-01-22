SPFL ask clubs if they want to approve use of concussion subs in league matches this season

The SPFL have asked their 42 member clubs if they back using concussion substitutes in league matches this season.

The introduction of the extra subs has already been approved by the SFA for Scottish Cup ties.

Under the new guidelines, up to two permanent changes in personnel can be made in the event of head injuries, even if all “usual” replacements have already been used.

To avoid potential abuse of the system, opposition teams will also be able to make a substitution at the same time.

Any alteration to the current SPFL rules would require 75% backing in both the Premiership and Championship, and League 1 and 2 combined.

The English Premier League formally agreed to a trial earlier this week, although there is no start date. The deadline for SPFL clubs to respond is 1 February.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Clearly this is a very important issue and one that Scottish football has led on.

“We are keen to get input on it from our member clubs as soon as possible.

“The Scottish FA has already indicated its intention to introduce the concussion substitute trial in the Scottish Cup at the earliest possible opportunity and we will be liaising closely with them, and with Dr John MacLean, once our clubs have responded with their views.”