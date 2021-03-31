Video: Line of Duty star Martin Compston goes wild on set in unseen footage as Scotland secure Euros place

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has revealed unseen footage showcasing his wild celebrations on-set as Scotland secured their spot at the Euros.

The actor was filmed as he celebrated the national team’s historic shootout win against Serbia last November.

In previously unseen footage, the 36-year-old is seen listening for the result coming through in a car being used as a police vehicle on the set of the hit BBC show.

As news filters through about David Marshall’s huge save, Martin celebrates passionately, jumping and punching the air, screaming “come on Scotland.”

With an ep 2 epaulettes spoiler out the way, I can reveal what happens when your in the middle of raiding bent coppers but @ScotlandNT are in a penalty shoot out to end 20 year of heartache. Steve to Scots in point zero seconds ..🕺🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #yessirwecanboogie pic.twitter.com/uWwB3YqfIw — martin compston (@martin_compston) March 31, 2021

The Scots actor, who plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, shared the footage on Twitter today.

He revealed that he was only now allowed to share the video with fans after the second episode aired, so he could avoid sharing any spoilers.

Scotland booked their spot at this summer’s European Championships thanks to a tense penalty shootout win against Serbia.

It is the first time they have qualified for a major tournament since France 1998.

Aberdeen’s own Andy Considine featured in the squad and became a cult hero amongst fans thanks to his stag night rendition of Yes Sir I Can Boogie.

That song became a hit across Scotland after the centre back mimed to it while dressed as a woman.

Scotland is due to play the Faroe Islands in a World Cup Qualifying clash tonight, with kick off at 7.45pm.