WATCH: Sean Dillon showcases his skills as Dundee United hero backs charity drive to provide Scotland kits for kids

Dundee United legend Sean Dillon is among a host of past and present players to throw their weight behind a drive to provide Scotland kits to children impacted by the Coronavirus crisis.

The Terrace Scottish Football Podcast has teamed up with the Scottish FA and their charity partner, Children 1st, which seeks to protect and support youngsters who have endured trauma, to launch the #kitsforkids campaign.

Their laudable goal is to ensure even the most vulnerable young fans can wear their colours with pride this summer when Scotland end their 23-year wait to play in a major finals by taking part in the European Championships.

The Scottish FA has donated 200 kits, while the podcast – which spawned the critically acclaimed BBC Scotland show A View from the Terrace – are 83 per cent of the way towards their initial fundraising target of £5,000.

We’ve hit 74% of our target. Will this effort from @BusyDillo & @Historic_Ally encourage you to try it yourself and donate to our #KitForKids campaign?https://t.co/LRg6gHDD3k pic.twitter.com/vBJ5SWKi8y — The Terrace (@terracepodcast) April 3, 2021

Every penny of that will be spent on Scotland strips, which will be distributed by Children 1st, and it is hoped they will raise far more by the time Scotland kick their first ball of the tournament against Czech Republic on June 14.

To raise awareness of the project, organisers are encouraging players, fans and celebrities alike to film themselves doing 23 keepy-uppies (mirroring the 23 players who will represent Scotland at the competition) and post them on social media.

As well as Dillon, Ryan McGowan – who was on the books on both sides of Tannadice Street – cruised through his attempt all the way from Oz, where he is currently starring for Sydney FC.

New Tartan Army hero Ché Adams, national team coach Steven Reid and Perth-born Scotland stalwart Lisa Evans have also showcasd their skills for a good cause.

We’ve only gone and got a World Cup superstar to back #KitsForKids! Thank you @rmcgowan89 for backing us. We’ve got less than a £1000 to go to hit our target!https://t.co/LRg6gHDD3k pic.twitter.com/j0yaqNe7Am — The Terrace (@terracepodcast) April 6, 2021

‘We’re Scotland so we probably won’t go all the way and win it,’ Duncan McKay, of the Terrace podcast, told The Courier. ‘But I do rememember the togetherness and unity of the country during France 98.

What's better than one internationalist doing the keepie-up challenge? How about two? Thanks to @LisaEvans_17 & @emsmitch3 for their combined effort. You recorded your entry yet?#KitForKidshttps://t.co/HveXvy4WDb pic.twitter.com/EwRrJMgIiP — The Terrace (@terracepodcast) March 31, 2021

‘Qualifying for the Euros brought people together during a priod of isolation and gave us all something to look forward to – but we were also conscious that it’s been a really tough year for everyone, especially kids.

‘It broke our hearts a little bit to think that there might be kids in Scotland who felt left out from the excitement of a major tournament. That’s where this campaign came from.’

You can support the #kitsforkits campaign here.