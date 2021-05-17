Calum Hill now targeting the majors as Perthshire player continues European Tour breakthrough season

Qualifying for the Open and the US Open are Calum Hill’s main goal as the Perthshire player continues to rack up strong finishes in his breakthrough year on the European Tour.

The 26-year-old from Crook of Devon recorded his fifth top 12 finish on Tour this year at the Betfred British Masters, in just nine starts. Tied eighth at the Belfry was even a slight disappointment, as he shared the lead with compatriot Robert MacIntyre early on the final day.

But it’s a continual improvement from Hill, who won three times on the Challenge Tour and also on mini tours in the US when he was starting out as a pro after graduating honours from Western New Mexico University.

‘A lot of it bodes well for me’

“Saturday was just a case of trying to stick in, not lose the head and try and finish off in a decent way. I feel I did that,” he said.

“A lot of the final two days bodes well for me. While I didn’t score the way I wanted to, I stuck in, gave myself plenty of chances and didn’t fall away.

“It was another good learning experience and hopefully we can get it done the next time.”

Calum already played the US Open at Shinnecock Hills two years ago, playing all four rounds. He came all the way from local sectionals, through regionals to final qualifying and he’s determined to get back.

Last week was the start of a mini order of merit for places at Torrey Pines next month. Another qualification process is possible for the Open Chanmpionship at Royal St George’s in July.

‘It’s the only goal at the moment’

“It’s the only goal at the moment,” he said. “Once winning the tournament is out of the window, you don’t give up for yourself and also for that reason.

“Two more events and two better finishes than this one, then hopefully we will be fine.”

Hill is now back home after a four week run. He’s be back at it in Denmark next week, where he won on the Challenge Tour.

“It will be nice to get a few days’ break before working on things again,” he said. “It feels as though it has been gradually improving the past six to eight months. It’s been steady progress and hopefully that can continue.

“The more I am there contending, the more likely I will get a couple of wins in the end. Keep your eyes peeled.”

More Open places made available

There are five Open spots available from events on the European Tour leading up to the BMW International in Germany at the end of June. The Open usually picks qualifiers from high finishers in European Tour events leading up to the championship.

But due to last year’s cancellation is honouring all the invitations that were given to players then.

The R&A announced yesterday that they have more spots available. A minimum of two players can now qualify from the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at the Renaissance.

In addition a minimum of 12 places are to be available at the Final Qualifying events. They will be played at Hollinwell (Notts GC), Prince’s, St Annes Old Links and West Lancashire on Tuesday 29 June.