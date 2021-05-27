European Tour: Attitude the key for David Law and Robert MacIntyre for solid starts in Denmark

Two perfect strikes in succession changed David Law’s mindset and put the Aberdonian in a strong position heading into the second round of the Made in HimmerLand tournament in Denmark.

Robert MacIntyre is also in good shape just one behind Law on two-under after the first round at the European Tour event, trailing a five-way tie on five-under that includes defending champion Bernd Weisberger and British Masters winner Richard Bland.

‘The mindset changed a little’

Law, the former twice Scottish Amateur champion, was one-over after 13 holes and beginning to think his recent run of playing well but it not reflecting on his scorecard was continuing.

“I feel I’ve been playing decent but haven’t really scored at all,” he said. “I’d just bogeyed the third (his 12th) to go to one-over and the whole idea was just to get in under par if I could.

“Then I hit three-wood, seven-iron to a foot at the long fifth for an eagle, and the mindset changed a little.”

‘It suits me better than some we’ve played’

Law picked up two more strokes in his final three holes to come in with a 68.

“In those (windy) conditions, to shoot three-under you’ve got to be happy,” he added. “It’s a golf course I like, it suits me a little better than some we’ve played recently.

“Wind is forecast to be the same tomorrow, maybe a little less. Then at the weekend it’s set to be warmer and calmer, so hopefully we can get it going a bit then.”

MacIntyre’s 69 didn’t satisfy him much. The top-ranked Scot – also the top ranked player in the field – is struggling against a left miss that required immediate attention on the range.

“The weather changed and made it easier for us. I think the morning group had it a wee bit tougher,” he admitted. “My golf wasn’t particularly good, I made too many mistakes, dropped shots with wedges in my hand.

“Two-under’s not a bad score, but I feel I’m needing to put in a low one. I’m just not quite on my game.”

‘I’m happy knowing where it is going’

Bob’s misses were all on the left, and if he knows that, he can fashion a round together.

“I don’t hit any bad shots right, I only miss left, so that takes out one side of danger,” he said. “I’m happy knowing where it is going, you can play with that. But we’re working on it, not just left miss, but having miss at all.

“I facetimed my coach Davie (Burns) for the first time yesterday because I was struggling with it at the pro-am. Mike (Thomson, his caddie) filmed me off his phone.

“Normally I’d send him videos but the light was going. I thought it would be better if he could see it live. My swing’s always the same, it’s just small things on set-up and body angles. We’ll work on it again now.”

Attitude pass marks from caddie Thomson

MacIntyre did achieve his goal for the day, which was to stay chilled out.

“I set myself a goal at the start to not get annoyed with anything that went on today,” he said.

“Thankfully Mike said to me when we walked off, `good attitude today’. The main thing is attitude for me.”

Three other Scots managed to come in with par rounds in Calum Hill, Stephen Gallacher and Richie Ramsay. Ramsay shrugged off a double-bogey six at the 14th to come in with his 71.

Connor Syme is still in touch after a one-over 72, but David Drysdale and Scott Jamieson (both 75) have some work to do.

Weisberger and Bland share the lead with Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal, Yikeun Chang of Korea and Lauri Ruuska. The Finn had a hole-in-one at the HimmerLand’s signature hole, the short 16th.