Angus darts star Alan Soutar: I want piped onto the Ally Pally stage for the World Championships

Angus darts player Alan Soutar wants to be piped onto stage at the PDC World Championships by fellow Dundee firefighter Jamie Henderson.

Soutar, 43, revealed last week that he has qualified for the £2.5 million event in December, just four months after he turned pro.

And as he gears up for an appearance in front of the Sky Darts TV cameras in December, Soutar is seeking clearance from the PDC for a rousing introduction to the Alexandra Palace (Ally Pally) stage.

Fellow Scots star John Henderson famously walked out to a bagpiper playing Flower of Scotland at a Premier League darts event in Aberdeen in 2019.

Hendo’s bagpipe walk-on inspires Alan Soutar

Almost 800k YouTube users have viewed what has been labelled the ‘best-ever’ walk-on.

And Soutar, who is starring at The Players Championship this week, wants to take it one stage further in London.

“One of my mates, Jamie Henderson, who is on the shift with me is a brilliant bagpiper,” said Soutar, a fireman in Dundee.

“He was in the Blackwatch and piped at the Handover of Hong Kong.

© Supplied by Scottish Fire & Resc

“I’m trying to see if he can bagpipe me onto stage before my walk-on music starts.

“I’m not sure how it all works with the PDC but it’s something I’d love to happen.

“He’s a local guy from Forfar, who works alongside me on shift in Dundee. To have him alongside me on the pipes in London would be amazing.

“Hendo did it at the Premier League in Aberdeen and the reception from the crowd was incredible.

Walking out to bagpipes at Ally Pally

“That was in Scotland, though. What would it be like in London with a predominantly English-based crowd?

“But it’s something that any Scottish fans at Ally Pally or back home watching on TV will find a bit special.

“Even just talking about it all has got the hairs tingling and rising.

“I love representing my town Arbroath and my country Scotland.

“I feel like I am playing for Scotland every time I’m on the PDC because there are only seven of us in the ranking who are Scottish.

“It will be a really cool thing to be a Scottish player at Ally Pally.

© SYSTEM

“There is a major buzz in Scotland around the football and the Euros right now.

“That’s got me excited football. I’ve bought retro tops and got the new Scotland top and it’s great for us to be there.

“It rubs off. I’m in the middle of getting new darts shirts designed that are really Scottish.

“I’ve already got a Scottish top but these take it to the next level and I can’t wait to share the designs when they come out later this year.”