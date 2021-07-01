Cameron Norrie set another first in his superb season by reaching the third round of Wimbledon with a dominant victory over Australian wild card Alex Bolt.

The British number two made a nervous start and lost the first three games but responded with a run of 11 in a row and eventually eased to a 6-3 6-1 6-2 victory on Court One.

Norrie, who was beaten by Rafael Nadal in the third round of both the Australian and French Opens this year, could now face eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, who was due to take on Richard Gasquet later.

The 29th seed could face Roger Federer next.

Eight-time champion Federer, 39, plays France’s Richard Gasquet later on Thursday.

When asked about the possibility of playing the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion, Norrie joked: “Come on Gasquet!”

The smiling Briton added: “Both are very experienced players and [it is] another opportunity to get out on the court.

“If there is a time to play Roger, I guess now is the best – but he is still a decent player!”