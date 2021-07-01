Friday, July 2nd 2021 Show Links
Wimbledon 2021: Victorious Briton Cameron Norrie says now is the best time to play Roger Federer

By Stephen Eighteen
July 1 2021, 3.20pm Updated: July 1 2021, 7.58pm
Cameron Norrie celebrates victory in the second round against Alex Bolt on court 1 on day four of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

Cameron Norrie set another first in his superb season by reaching the third round of Wimbledon with a dominant victory over Australian wild card Alex Bolt.

The British number two made a nervous start and lost the first three games but responded with a run of 11 in a row and eventually eased to a 6-3 6-1 6-2 victory on Court One.

Norrie, who was beaten by Rafael Nadal in the third round of both the Australian and French Opens this year, could now face eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, who was due to take on Richard Gasquet later.

When asked about the possibility of playing the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion, Norrie joked: “Come on Gasquet!”

The smiling Briton added: “Both are very experienced players and [it is] another opportunity to get out on the court.

“If there is a time to play Roger, I guess now is the best – but he is still a decent player!”

