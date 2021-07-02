Andy Murray has vowed to spend more time on the practice court after his third-round elimination at Wimbledon.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was beaten 6-4 6-2 6-2 by tenth-seed Denis Shapovalov on Centre Court on Friday night.

The defeat ended Murray’s first run of Wimbledon appearances since 2017.

In the past few years Murray has suffered a lengthy spell out injured and underwent hip resurfacing surgery in January 2019.

He said: “I feel like I have been trying a lot the last couple of years ever since I had the operation, never really getting that much momentum going.

“To compete with guys at this level my game needs to be spot on but my game is not quite there.

“From the physical perspective this week was positive but you need momentum and matches.

“I need a run of matches and time on the practice court to improve my game.

“I am going to have to spend a lot of time on the practice court working on stuff.”

Murray admits that he was hindered against Shapovalov by the physical exertion of his first two rounds.

He followed a 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over 24th seed Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili with a five-set victory over qualifier Oscar Otte in a match that lasted three hours and fifty one minutes.

Murray added: “This week has been really good in some ways but it has also been frustrating

“The amount of tennis I have played is significantly more than anything I’ve done in the past six weeks.

“Physically it’s going to be hard for me. It’s extremely frustrating because I have put so much work to get to this stage so to lose like that has been tough.

“If I am going to put so much effort in I want to perform better than I did here.

“I got through a week of a slam without getting injured which is positive. There were moments of really good tennis mixed in with some pretty bad tennis.

“I should really have been off the court in three sets against Basilashvili and there’s no excuse for that. You need to preserve your energy.

“I feel I can do better but I need more time on the tennis court and practice court.”