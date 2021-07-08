abrdn Scottish Open: Connor Syme not thinking about the Open as he targets big things in 2021

Connor Syme had an “amazing” experience in his two Open Championships, but it’s totally at the back of his mind as next week approaches.

At present only Robert MacIntyre will carry the saltire into Sandwich, an unprecedented low, but these are exceptional times.

Sandy Lyle’s long exemption has ended, Paul Lawrie won’t play this year – he has hinted next year at St Andrews could be his last Open – and there was no final qualifying tournament in Scotland because of the pandemic.

Last chance for everyone to get an Open place

Connor has made both his Opens, at Birkdale in 2017 and Portrush in 2019, as a result of final qualifying. His – and everyone else’s – last chance this year comes in one of the three top spots not otherwise exempt in the abrdn Scottish Open this weekend.

An opening four-under 67 for an early place in the top 10 augured well for that chase. But it’s not even an incentive from the Drumoig player.

“It’s not on my mind, really,” he said. “It would be amazing, I’ve played a couple of Opens and I know how special it is.

“But there’s a lot of golf to be played. It’s just so up on the air, three spots for anyone who makes the cut. If I’m one of them, great, if I’m not, I’m just trying to have a good week and see where that ends up.

“This is like a major, the Scottish Open, in terms of us (Scots) lads. It’s a chance to play in a Rolex Series event. If the Open comes along, great. I’d love to play, but we’ll see what happens.”

A great 2020, but it didn’t count for rankings

The main drive for Connor is to continue to build himself into a European Tour player – and a winner. That really started during the lockdown season, but his strong performances in 2020 including seven top ten finishes didn’t count for much in terms of playing opportunities as the tour reverted to 2019 categories for this year.

“I didn’t gain anything in the rankings but I gained a lot of experience,” he said. “Continuing like 2020 was always the aim, and it always was going to be challenging because I couldn’t get into the big tournaments at the start of the year.

“But I feel I’ve done that. I’ve had a couple more chances to win (in Kenya and Gran Canaria) and even my bad golf when I’ve missed the cut hasn’t been that far away. There’s loads of more chances and tournaments to play, so it’s all good.”

Working with Ryan McGuigan, the experienced Broughty Ferry-based caddie who has looped for Danny Willett, Stephen Gallacher and Richie Ramsay among others, has also helped him.

“That experience, he’s handed the guy the club for the shot that’s won a tournament,” said Connor. “It’s hard to find that. I’m loving working with him, we get on really well and it’s a nice partnership that should go from strength to strength.”

Some prior knowledge of The Renaissance helps

Connor also knows The Renaissance well, and used some of that to good effect in his opening 67.

“I didn’t hit that many fairways but I was always on the right side. I definitely hit it better off the tee than last week,” he said. “But I putted really well, especially on the front nine. I had a tricky putt for par on 11 which I had to make. It set off a good run of holes after that.

“The course plays like a proper links test. I’ve been coming for years and years but since Open qualifying a few years back it’s come on loads. The definition makes it a proper golf course now.”

The best part of the day, however, was having Scottish people there to watch at last.

“It’s a great feeling, they just want everything to go in!” he said. “That positivity is great to have and we’ve missed it.

“It has made a big difference. You’re used to small crowds playing abroad, not nearly as many people as in Scotland and Ireland. But it’s great to have them back this and last week and long may it continue.”