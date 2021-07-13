The Open at Sandwich: Robert MacIntyre draws Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre will play with two American contenders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele in the opening two rounds of the 149th Open at Royal St George’s.

The 24-year-old left hander from Oban has a prime draw but a late one on the first day, starting a minute before 3 pm. The group are out just before 10am in Friday’s second round.

All three have strong finishes in the Open on their cv. Now 32, Fowler finished tied for second at Hoylake and fifth the last time at Sandwich, in 2011. After a slump in form left him struggling to make the Open field, he came back strongly with a top ten finish in the PGA Championship in May.

Schauffele tied for second behind Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie in 2018. The San Diego native has finished in the top 10 in majors 10 times in 17 starts.

MacIntyre finished tied sixth in his Open Championship debut at Royal Portrush two years ago. The young Scot is currently ranked 53rd in the world.

Championship favourite Jon Rahm is in the banner grouping of the first morning, at 9.53 am with defending champion Shane Lowry and 2010 Open winner Louis Oosthuizen. The Spaniard beat the South African into second place in last month’s US Open at Torrey Pines.

Dustin Johnson, re-installed as World No 1 despite not playing last week, is at 10.20 am with Justin Rose and young US find Will Zalatoris.

Three Englishmen will start the championship

The honour of starting the 149th Open has gone to three Englishmen of differing vintage – veteran Richard Bland, who won his first event at 48 in this year’s British Masters, Ryder Cup player Andy Sullivan and another recent tour winner, the popular Marcus Armitage.

Second favourite Brooks Koepka at 8.30 on the first morning with Jason Kokrak and South African Garrick Higgo. 2017 champion Jordan Spieth is playing with Bryson DeChambeau – not even in the top 10 on most odds lists this week – at 9.25.

Rory McIlroy plays with Patrick Reed and Australia’s Cam Smith at 3.21 pm. PGa champion Phil Mickelson is at 2.48 pm – he prefers afternoon tee times at the Open – and Justin Thomas at 3.10 pm with Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott.