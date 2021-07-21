Robert MacIntyre’s ‘fantastic’ attitude could win him a wildcard for the Ryder Cup, says Colin Montgomerie

Colin Montgomerie thinks that Robert MacIntyre’s “never-say-die” attitude could convince European captain Padraig Harrington to pick him for the Ryder Cup later this year.

Himself a successful skipper at Celtic Manor in 2010, Monty, speaking before the Senior Open at Sunningdale, admitted to be hugely impressed by the “fantastic” MacIntyre’s recent performances and especially at the Open at Sandwich.

Monty admits that it’s a big step for Harrington to pick a rookie for a match in America, but added “if you pick a rookie I think Bob’s the one you’d take”.

‘I was very, very impressed with Bob’

“It was fantastic, I was very, very impressed with Bob,” said the now 58-year-old. “His whole attitude, clearly not feeling happy with where he was when he’d just birdied 13 on the final day and was in fifth or sixth place just three off the lead.

“As a youngster in only his 7th major I believe, to attack, attack, attack, to try and get maybe two or even one behind, I love that.

“That’s why he’s going to do extremely well. He’s not satisfied with fifth, sixth place as a lot are, take the money and run, he’s going for it. He was going for an eagle at the 14th, he could get there in two.

“Okay, he pulled it. But at the same time I was very impressed with the whole way of trying to win that golf tournament. That’s what will stand him in good stead. I think it’s his 7th major and he’s made the cut in every one of them. That’s really good, very impressive.”

‘Bob would be brilliant in a Ryder Cup’

Monty thinks that MacIntyre is “right on the cusp of the Ryder Cup” in September at Whistling Straits, with Harringon beginning to consider his three selections.

“That never say die attitude Bob has would be brilliant in a Ryder Cup,” he said. “I hope Padraig’s listening to us!

“Padraig is looking for winners, for people who go for it, the Robert MacIntyres of this world. Or Ian Poulter, that type of guy who’s not going to back away from the fight.

“It’s going to be 99% American support in Wisconsin. You want someone like a Robert MacIntyre who has a never say die attitude. The kind of guy to go out there and say ‘right, don’t care who I’m playing, I’ll give them the best game they’ve ever had’.”

‘Picking a rookie in America is a tough choice’

There's only two Molinaris 👥 pic.twitter.com/KtOry7NYiY — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) July 20, 2021

Monty always said he’d never use a wildcard on a rookie but ended up doing so anyway, he recalled.

“Picking a rookie in America is a tough choice because you usually pick experience,” he added. “I picked a rookie in Edoardo Molinari.

“I did say I never would. But it was at home so we had that backing, and his brother Francesco needed support. It worked out great.

“He happened to win the last tournament, so it was a perfect storm appeared for Edoardo. It’s difficult to pick a rookie in America. But if you are picking one, I think Bob would be the one you’d pick.”