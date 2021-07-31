Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Rugby

South Africa 27 Lions 9: Springboks completely turn the tables in a mirror-image second test

By Steve Scott
July 31 2021, 7.46pm Updated: July 31 2021, 7.47pm
Lions captain Alun-Wyn Jones is double tackled as he tries to carry.
The second test between South Africa and the Lions was pretty much the same as the first test. Except it was a complete mirror image.

Where the Lions were on top last week, they were hammered this week – the aerial game, the driving maul, the lineout.

The alarming absence of energy the Springboks showed in the last 20 minutes last week was shown by the Lions in the second test.

Kolisi’s heroic tackle might have saved the Series

It all might not have mattered, however, but for Bok captain Siya Kolisi’s heroic tackle and rip.

Had Robbie Henshaw got downward pressure as he leapt for Connor Murray’s chip under advantage and scored, you wouldn’t have given much hope for the Springboks. At – probably – 13-6 down at the break, you would have bet on the Lions to put the game away.

Kolisi somehow got a hand under the ball and ripped the ball clear when it seemed Henshaw just had to fall to ground to score.

Still, on the evidence of seven days previously, you felt okay about the Lions at 9-6 up at the break. Surely the Boks would run out of gas again?

Springboks seize control of the game after half-time

Robbie Henshaw thinks he’s scored but Soya Kolisi (6) had saved the day for the Boks.

Instead just as the Lions dominated the second 40 minutes in the first test from almost the restart whistle, the Springboks did the same in the second test. Their backs to the wall, they seized control of the game and did so in the exact same areas the Lions had tormented them the previous Saturday.

Perhaps they were a little over-wrought in the first half in the light of all the controversies sparked by their director of rugby. But the Boks calmed down from the frenzy and played cool and controlled rugby in the second half. 21-0 in the second 40 minutes told the whole story.

The Lions barely tried to play rugby. Anthony Watson and Duhan van der Merwe didn’t see an attacking pass until the game was effectively over. Their kick and chase game was overdone until it was burnt to a crisp, South Africa far better at blocking the runners and competing for the secondary ball.

Game won upfront in the end, as usual

Jack Conan was well marshalled in the second test.

Upfront, the scrummage was always under pressure. Although the Springboks lost control of the lineout when Pieter-Steph du Toit was forced off injured, they countered by slinging on Lood de Jager and barely losing a lineout on either throw thereafter.

And that meant the Boks had plentiful ball to maul, which they did much like they had done in Japan two years ago. The Lions had to expect they wouldn’t be able to stifle that weapon forever.

The back row battle was the Springboks’ entirely. They neutered Courtney Lawes and Jack Conan effectively. Tom Curry fought manfully, but even with du Toit off the hosts controlled matters especially with their counterruck game.

At half-back, it was also not a contest, especially at stand-off. Handre Pollard isn’t perhaps the most cultured of 10s but he played a superbly controlled game. It was fitting the both South African tries came from deft kicks from their two half-backs.

Can the Lions come again?

What do the Lions do now? I don’t think any of Warren Gatland’s alterations to a winning side had a massively detrimental effect. But the lack of pace in their game compared to the first test was very noticeable.

Playing the Springboks at their own game this week simply didn’t work. A speedier, more inventive game will be needed for the third test.

But you have to wonder whether the Lions have it in them to stop the momentum they’ve now conceded to their hosts.

