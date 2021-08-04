Hero Open: Connor Syme and David Law enjoying home comforts at Fairmont St Andrews

Connor Syme is relishing sleeping in his own bed at the start of three weeks at home – but the business end is the Hero Open at the Fairmont St Andrews.

The European Tour is making a second successive visit to the hotel resort at Kingask after last year’s successful Scottish Championship, won by Spain’s Adrian Otaegui. The Torrance course is a popular haunt for Scotland’s professionals, 17 of whom are in the field for this week’s event.

The 26-year-old Syme is based at Drumoig, lives in Dundee and was born in Fife, so he should be well at home on the East Neuk.

‘Everyone is buzzing to play at the Home of Golf’

“I was born in Fife but moved to Dumfries (where Dad Stuart was head pro),” he said. “We moved back when I was 18 and it has just been brilliant for my golf.

“I have my links ticket at St Andrews! I come up here a lot because my friend is a member, and we have a few knocks. I’ve had a good look at the course over the year.

“I’m sure everyone is buzzing to play a tournament at the Home of Golf. It doesn’t get much better than that. As far as I go away, I always love coming back to St Andrews – the Old Course is still my favourite.

“The views from here looking down on the town, it’s a special week. The course looks fantastic, we’re all super excited to get going.”

‘It still has the samae challenges around the greens’

Syme admits to have been surprised by Otaegui’s winning score last year, the Spaniard shooting 23-under to beat Matt Wallace and Aaron Rai.

“I thought it would be 16 or 17 under but Adrian ended up with an amazing score,” said Syme. “I don’t think it’s quite as firm and the rough isn’t quite as thick as last year, but it still has the same challenges around the greens.

“It’s very much off the tee, as the case is with most links courses. Just get in play off the tee and you’ll have some chances. The wind is such a big factor. I’m not too sure what the weather will throw at us, but that’ll be the challenge of the week. Keep out of the trouble and give myself some looks for birdies.”

Connor’s enjoyed a solid season with a strong position in the top 70 on the Race to Dubai, but he wants to start contending.

“I just need to get sharper around the greens, rolling three shots into two,” he said. “That’s my biggest thing for this week – working on that.

“I’ve made quite a few cuts in a row now, it gives me stuff to build on during the week. I just need to get to the upper part of that leaderboard. This week, being used to links golf, that should help.”

Family time helps Law play better

Similarly, David Law feels his game is trending in the right direction after a putting transformation saw him have four strong rounds at the Scottish Open.

“My game has been going the right way this last little while,” he said. “I’ve been playing decently all season, I just haven’t been getting the ball in the hole quick enough.

“I’m comfortable with where the game is at. I’ve started putting better, which has been the biggest difference in my game, so I’ll just carry that on.”

The other settling factor at the Scottish was having his young family on site with him, and he gets that this week as well.

“It actually helps having the two young kids. You don’t get much spare time when you go back at night, you’re not sat around thinking about golf. Regardless of the result this week, I’m looking forward to spending time with them.

“My daughter is two and a half, my son is seven weeks old. Penelope probably won’t manage more than five or six holes watching – she did that at the Scottish Open. If they manage that again they’re doing well.”