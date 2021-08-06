Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Angus darts ace Alan Soutar overtakes Gary Anderson as second-highest-earning Scot at Players Championships

By Ewan Smith
August 6 2021, 4.39pm Updated: August 6 2021, 4.47pm
Alan Soutar has overtaken Gary Anderson in the PDC Players Championships earnings table
Angus darts star Alan Soutar has overtaken Gary Anderson as the second-highest earning Scot at the 2021 PDC Players Championships.

Arbroath ace Soutar took a number of scalps at Super Series 6, including current World No 7 Dave Chisnall.

The Dundee firefighter also posted the top darts average of all 128 players from the final day.

He scored an impressive 108.94 in his win over Carl Wilkinson.

Soutar narrowly missed out on a last 16 place after failing to convert two match darts against World No 2 Peter Wright.

Wright is the top earning Scot in the Players Championships with total prize fund of £47,250 in 2021.

Alan Soutar continues to make PDC impact

However, Soutar, who qualified for the World Championships just four months after turning professional, has made an impressive start to life in the PDC.

He has now amassed a healthy £15,750 from the Players Championships in 2021.

He also reached the last 16 of the UK Open to take his earnings to £23,250.

Soutar will feature in front of the Sky TV cameras in the £2.5 million World Championships at Alexandra Palace in December.

VIDEO: Angus darts star Alan Soutar rears life-changing guide dog for 89-year-old Belfast granny

