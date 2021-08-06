Angus darts ace Alan Soutar overtakes Gary Anderson as second-highest-earning Scot at Players Championships

Angus darts star Alan Soutar has overtaken Gary Anderson as the second-highest earning Scot at the 2021 PDC Players Championships.

Arbroath ace Soutar took a number of scalps at Super Series 6, including current World No 7 Dave Chisnall.

The Dundee firefighter also posted the top darts average of all 128 players from the final day.

He scored an impressive 108.94 in his win over Carl Wilkinson.

Soutar narrowly missed out on a last 16 place after failing to convert two match darts against World No 2 Peter Wright.

Wright is the top earning Scot in the Players Championships with total prize fund of £47,250 in 2021.

Scottish 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Players

Players Championship Prize Money

(2021 up to & inc PC23) £47250 Peter Wright

£15750 Alan Soutar

£13500 Gary Anderson

£11000 Andy Boulton

£10500 Willie Borland

£8000 Robert Thornton

£7500 John Henderson

£4000 Ryan Murray

£3000 Jim McEwan#pdc #Darts pic.twitter.com/vFwC3Iw5cp — Scottish Darts in the PDC (@DartsScottish) August 4, 2021

Alan Soutar continues to make PDC impact

However, Soutar, who qualified for the World Championships just four months after turning professional, has made an impressive start to life in the PDC.

He has now amassed a healthy £15,750 from the Players Championships in 2021.

Wright beats Soutar! Peter Wright finally gets his first victory over Alan Soutar to book his place in the Last 16 of Players Championship 22. He survived match darts in the process! pic.twitter.com/uUqQKLXB5T — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 3, 2021

He also reached the last 16 of the UK Open to take his earnings to £23,250.

Soutar will feature in front of the Sky TV cameras in the £2.5 million World Championships at Alexandra Palace in December.