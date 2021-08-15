Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Golf

Women’s Scottish Open: ‘New’ Kelsey MacDonald excels at Dumbarnie and finds her way to AIG Women’s Open debut

By Steve Scott
August 15 2021, 7.12pm
Sctoland's Kelsey MacDonald had a great week at Dumbarnie.
The “new” Kelsey MacDonald did herself and Scottish golf proud at Dumbarnie Links with a tied 15 finish, a new finish and a debut set up in the AIG Women’s Open next week.

The 30-year-old from Nairn has long had the talent – she was the last British Girls Championship finalist from Scotland before Hannah Darling won at the weekend – but it’s her attitude that is better and led to four outstanding rounds in Fife.

Every time she landed in a tough spot, she battled back and a seven-under total among the very best company in women’s golf was testament to her patience and resilience.

‘It’s just realising there’s more to life’

“Four rounds together at par or under, I’m really happy,” she said. “The old Kelsey would probably have got a bit frustrated at times, but you know there’s opportunities out there. I just got the strokes back as quickly as I could and was able to press on.”

The change happened just this year, and was down to perspective, she said.

“With Covid and everything, it’s been difficult,” she said. “I think just realising that there’s more to life, really. So just a better attitude. I mean, it’s good to get frustrated sometimes but as long as you use it in a good way.”

An Open debut at Carnoustie – where one of her coaches Keir McNicoll is based – is jiust the icing on the cake.

“I’ve never played in an Open,” she said. “I’ve been caught short every single time getting in by one shot in qualifying or by a couple spots on the Order of Merit. To get in next week, that would be fantastic.

“It shows that you belong up there, and that’s good. I’ve had quite a few top 10s now and it’s just about getting to that next level and hopefully a win is just around the corner.”

‘The Scottish Open is like a major now’

Kelsey enjoys a joke with caddie George Trenfield.

Kelsey also paid tribute to the input of VisitScotland in making the Women’s Scottish Open such a fixture.

“I played The Scottish Open as an amateur when it was more of a team Pro-Am format,” she said. “The Scottish Open, it’s like a major now, so it’s completely excelled from that point.

“There was three invites this week that went to Scottish players. You just hope that that continues and especially the amateurs get a chance to play. The opportunities are just massive for us.”

She’s also the first winner of the Jock MacVicar Award, in honour of the late Scots journalist, and given to highest Scottish finisher for the first time this week.

“That was high on the priority list,” she said. “It’s just great to be the first name on that trophy.

“You know what a gentleman Jock was, so it’s great to have. It’s an amazing tribute to be part of.

“Dumbarnie has been a fantastic test, as well. I’m sure Jock would be absolutely delighted with how this week’s gone.”

