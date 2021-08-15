Women’s Scottish Open: ‘New’ Kelsey MacDonald excels at Dumbarnie and finds her way to AIG Women’s Open debut

The “new” Kelsey MacDonald did herself and Scottish golf proud at Dumbarnie Links with a tied 15 finish, a new finish and a debut set up in the AIG Women’s Open next week.

The 30-year-old from Nairn has long had the talent – she was the last British Girls Championship finalist from Scotland before Hannah Darling won at the weekend – but it’s her attitude that is better and led to four outstanding rounds in Fife.

Every time she landed in a tough spot, she battled back and a seven-under total among the very best company in women’s golf was testament to her patience and resilience.

‘It’s just realising there’s more to life’

“Four rounds together at par or under, I’m really happy,” she said. “The old Kelsey would probably have got a bit frustrated at times, but you know there’s opportunities out there. I just got the strokes back as quickly as I could and was able to press on.”

The change happened just this year, and was down to perspective, she said.

“With Covid and everything, it’s been difficult,” she said. “I think just realising that there’s more to life, really. So just a better attitude. I mean, it’s good to get frustrated sometimes but as long as you use it in a good way.”

An Open debut at Carnoustie – where one of her coaches Keir McNicoll is based – is jiust the icing on the cake.

“I’ve never played in an Open,” she said. “I’ve been caught short every single time getting in by one shot in qualifying or by a couple spots on the Order of Merit. To get in next week, that would be fantastic.

“It shows that you belong up there, and that’s good. I’ve had quite a few top 10s now and it’s just about getting to that next level and hopefully a win is just around the corner.”

‘The Scottish Open is like a major now’

Kelsey also paid tribute to the input of VisitScotland in making the Women’s Scottish Open such a fixture.

“I played The Scottish Open as an amateur when it was more of a team Pro-Am format,” she said. “The Scottish Open, it’s like a major now, so it’s completely excelled from that point.

“There was three invites this week that went to Scottish players. You just hope that that continues and especially the amateurs get a chance to play. The opportunities are just massive for us.”

She’s also the first winner of the Jock MacVicar Award, in honour of the late Scots journalist, and given to highest Scottish finisher for the first time this week.

“That was high on the priority list,” she said. “It’s just great to be the first name on that trophy.

“You know what a gentleman Jock was, so it’s great to have. It’s an amazing tribute to be part of.

“Dumbarnie has been a fantastic test, as well. I’m sure Jock would be absolutely delighted with how this week’s gone.”