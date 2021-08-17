Premier Sports to screen Dundee, Dundee United, Raith and St Johnstone quarter-final ties live

Dundee, Dundee United, Raith and St Johnstone will have their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final ties shown live on TV next month.

Dundee will host league cup holders Saints on Wednesday 22nd September. United host Hibernian 24 hours later.

Raith travel to Celtic on Thursday 23rd September after they reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 1994.

All three games will be screened live by tournament sponsors Premier Sports, alongside Rangers v Livingston.

Dundee clinched their clash with Saints after a 1-0 win over Motherwell.

But the Perth side were pushed all the way by Arbroath, eventually seeing off the Championship side on penalties.

Mark your cards Fitba fans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽ We've got a MASSIVE 2 nights of #PremierSportsCup action in store with all 4 games exclusively live from the Quarter Finals 🏆 ⬇⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/O0dci4i78B — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 17, 2021

United also needed penalties to dispose of Ayr United and set up a mouth-watering tie against Hibs.

Rovers saw off Aberdeen to set up a glamour Glasgow trip to face Celtic – the club they beat when they lifted the League Cup 27 years ago.