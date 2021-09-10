EVE MUIRHEAD: Leona Maguire can be Rory McIlroy-type role model and Catriona Matthew is a hard act to follow

Just when you think a European team takes the bar to a height that can’t be beaten, they go and prove you wrong.

I thought the Gleneagles Solheim Cup was as good as it could get but the manner in which Catriona Matthew’s girls were able to beat an incredibly strong American side on their own turf, with no away support was an even greater achievement.

We can take it as a given that the team will be a tight one that has bonded well. That’s never in doubt for Europe.

But spirit and camaraderie only gets you so far.

Ultimately, it will always come down to golf.

There’s no debate about who was the star performer.

Leona Maguire was sensational.

I saw her play at the British Open at Carnoustie and she struck me then as a really calm and composed player, whose game was built to survive pressure.

After breaking the record points total for a rookie with 4.5 out of 5, just watch her go to the next level.

She’ll have so much confidence in her ability now.

It’s amazing to think she’s the first Irish player in the Solheim when you look at how many players from that country have been Ryder Cup legends.

Now she could become the female answer to Rory McIlroy when it comes to a golfing role model over there.

It will be intriguing to see if Padraig Harrington changes his mind on the rookie-experience balance in his team having seen the debutants do so well in the Solheim.

Most people think he’s going to go for tried and tested players with his wildcard picks but maybe the way in which Leona and others performed might put doubts in his mind.

Steve Stricker certainly hasn’t been afraid to go the untested route with his choices.

You can guarantee he’ll be speaking to Catriona (surely it will be Dame Catriona soon!).

I actually think they’ll be similar captains.

5 1/2 hours late into Chicago…missed connection..another night in a hotel ..but this picture made me smile..thanks team 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/G4JH9naq5J — Catriona Matthew OBE (@Beany25) September 8, 2021

When you get to events like the Ryder and Solheim Cups, leadership isn’t so much about motivational speeches. It’s about being calm and having a grip on the smallest details.

Meticulous Matthew will be a hard act to follow.

It’s been a bit of an ordeal getting to St Petersburg for this week’s competition but we’re here now!

Visas, Covid hiccups and never-ending paperwork and tests pretty much sums it up.

I take my hat off to the staff at British curling for getting us here because it has been a bit of nightmare.

As far as the curling goes, we’re in a good frame of mind to build on the group’s success on home ice last week.

We split into two teams for the Euro Super Series event at the national curling academy in Stirling and I’m sure our coaches were really pleased with the outcome.

Team Red won the tournament and my own team went unbeaten through to the semis, getting wins against top quality opponents, and only lost that match on the last stone.

Unfortunately I didn’t pull it off – another inch and I’d have made it. That’s curling, though.

Scotland showcased itself really well and there were lots of positive comments from the foreign teams.

Hopefully we’ll put on another event in the near future.

This week I’ve got Rebecca Morrison at third, Sophie Sinclair at second and Lauren Gray as lead.

We’ll be trying to keep the momentum going.