STEVE SCOTT: While Padraig Harrington goes for experience, Steve Stricker changes the guard for the USA at the Ryder Cup

Steve Stricker has loaded half his US Ryder Cup team with rookies. It’s the most since 2008, but it didn’t seem to do them much harm that year.

The big headliner is clearly the omission of Patrick Reed. Captain America reportedly ‘nearly died’ from pneumonia three weeks ago. He ripped out the drips in true Marvel style to play the Tour Championship at the weekend. But to no avail.

Stricker, quite reasonably, quoted Reed’s health as a reason for leaving him out. Reed is 7-3-2 in Ryder Cups and 3-0 in singles. Whistling Straits is still two weeks away, plenty time for him to get ready. It’s a brave move by the captain to leave out as tenacious a matchplayer as Reed.

The idea that Webb Simpson, latecomer Sam Burns or matchplay specialist Kevin Kisner might be included was also rejected.

Scheffler is the contentious pick

There was little doubt that Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele – a Ryder Cup rookie, but not your usual kind of rookie – would be picked. Harris English and Daniel Berger were also widely tipped.

Scottie Scheffler, a player with a consistent record in majors of late but still without a win of any colour on the PGA Tour, is the surprise.

Stricker seems to be going mostly on the stats and “course-fit”. Scheffler’s big-striking game suits the lengthy Whisting Straits, goes the thinking.

The four picks without Ryder cup props – Schauffele, Berger, English and Scheffler – are joined by Open champion Collin Morikawa and FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay.

Given that US veterans (Stricker included) hardly have an exemplary record in the event, and the win with six rookies at Valhalla in 2008, it’s maybe a good decision.

Selections of both captains seem to match the stats

Fans already on the ground at the Straits 🦃👀#FanFriday pic.twitter.com/PzTrvYUXZj — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 3, 2021

Also, there is a changing of the guard involved here that Europe under Padraig Harrington seem unlikely to follow. Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are widely assumed to be two of his three wildcard picks this Sunday.

If the third pick is a veteran of the matches like Justin Rose or Henrik Stenson, Europe may send just one rookie to Whistling Straits in Viktor Hovland.

But the stats beloved by all modern Ryder Cup skippers back them both. European veterans have a recent success rate of over 60%, the record of US rookies is much the same.