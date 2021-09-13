Six goals in five games sees Arbroath ace Michael McKenna win Championship player of the Month

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna has been named SPFL Championship Player of the Month for August.

McKenna has had an incredible start to the season with six goals in his five league games – three times as many goals as the whole of last season already.

The 30-year-old’s most recent strike came in the impressive 4-0 thrashing of Hamilton at Gayfield on Saturday, adding to an away goal at Ayr and two braces against Partick and Dunfermline.

🏆 Congratulations to @ArbroathFC's Michael McKenna's who has been presented with the @cinchuk Championship Player of the Month award for August! #cinchChamp pic.twitter.com/JZ5QNIPhwe — SPFL (@spfl) September 13, 2021

That result meant the Red Lichties finished the weekend in third place.

On McKenna’s award, James Craigen congratulated his teammate tweeting: “Thoroughly deserved.”

While Arbroath number one Derek Gaston wrote: “Never in doubt.”

‘One game at a time’

Despite Arbroath’s impressive start to the season, McKenna was keen emphasise that the team were not getting carried away.

After Saturday’s game he told Arbroath FC 36NilTV: “We’re definitely thinking positively, but we are only five games into a 36-game season.

“We know what this league’s like, its a crazy league – you can lose two or three in a row and you’re right down in the relegation play-off, then everyone’s attitude changes.

“Whatever we’re doing now is working, which is taking one game at a time.”