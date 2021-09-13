Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six goals in five games sees Arbroath ace Michael McKenna win Championship player of the Month

By Scott Lorimer
September 13 2021, 12.14pm Updated: September 13 2021, 3.46pm
Arbroath star Michael McKenna
Arbroath star Michael McKenna is delighted with the progress being made at his club

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna has been named SPFL Championship Player of the Month for August.

McKenna has had an incredible start to the season with six goals in his five league games – three times as many goals as the whole of last season already.

The 30-year-old’s most recent strike came in the impressive 4-0 thrashing of Hamilton at Gayfield on Saturday, adding to an away goal at Ayr and two braces against Partick and Dunfermline.

That result meant the Red Lichties finished the weekend in third place.

On McKenna’s award, James Craigen congratulated his teammate tweeting: “Thoroughly deserved.”

While Arbroath number one Derek Gaston wrote: “Never in doubt.”

‘One game at a time’

Despite Arbroath’s impressive start to the season, McKenna was keen emphasise that the team were not getting carried away.

After Saturday’s game he told Arbroath FC 36NilTV: “We’re definitely thinking positively, but we are only five games into a 36-game season.

“We know what this league’s like, its a crazy league – you can lose two or three in a row and you’re right down in the relegation play-off, then everyone’s attitude changes.

“Whatever we’re doing now is working, which is taking one game at a time.”

