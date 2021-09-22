Fans’ favourite Graham Webster reveals the moment he feared for his Montrose career – and shares 3 favourite moments after making 250 appearances

Winger Graham Webster has recalled the turning point in his career at Montrose which has seen him make more than 250 appearances and become a fans’ favourite.

The 28-year-old was presented with a commemorative framed shirt by club bosses after notching the impressive appearance tally for the Gable Endies earlier in the year.

The gesture means a lot to Webster, who recently penned a deal to stay at Links Park until 2023 and looks set to earn a testimonial with the club, having joined from Dundee in 2013.

WEBSTER MAKES 250th MIGHTY MO APPEARANCE Graham Webster has notched up an impressive 250 appearances for Montrose FC as his career continues to reach new heights. Only the third of the current squad to reach such a significant milestone, Webster arrived at Links Park.., pic.twitter.com/kWEJiJl022 — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) September 21, 2021

However, his time at Montrose hasn’t been all plain sailing.

Carnoustie loan spell

After switching from the Dark Blues in 2013, he recalls the moment he feared for his career at the Angus side after being loaned to Carnoustie Panmure by then-manager George Shields in 2014.

But is grateful to Paul Hegarty and John Holt for a second chance and vividly remembers his first match back.

“There was one point in my career where I was loaned out to Carnoustie Panmure and my Montrose career probably wasn’t looking great at that point,” he told Courier Sport.

“I had been loaned out and the manager who had loaned me out got the sack.

“John Holt and Paul Hegarty then came in. I knew Holty from my Dundee days where he was one of my coaches.

“He said to come back, we want you playing. I was kind of chucked in against Arbroath, a big derby – one of Montrose’s biggest games, if not the biggest.

“I came back and I actually scored and played really well, I think I got man of the match.

“That was a really big turning point for me. After that I’ve not really looked back and I’ve played most seasons and played well and scored goals.”

Asked to pick out some of his favourite moments in a Montrose shirt, Webster, understandably, said there were too many to recall but offered three stand out memories:

2017/2018 League win

After the bitter disappointment of missing out on the league title on the final day the previous year, the Mighty Mo bounced back to win it in 2018.

A remarkable season with 23 league wins earned them the League Two title.

Since then they have cemented their place in League One – knocking on the door of the Championship on occasion.

Brora Relegation play-off

While on the other end of the scale to the League Two title win, Webster feels this is up there as one of his best moments.

His side come from 1-0 down to win 3-2 on aggregate against Brora Rangers to secure their spot in the SPFL system.

He said: “That was a different achievement and relief as well just knowing that the club weren’t going to go out of the SPFL altogether.”

Just being a Montrose player

It may sound cheesy but Webster speaks with great pride when discussing his club and there are so many cherished memories that he can’t single out many more.

He adds: “Just playing week-in, week-out and scoring goals for Montrose has been great. We’ve done well the past few seasons. We’ve had play-offs near-enough every year.

“We’ve not obviously got to that stage of reaching the Championship but I’m sure one day we’ll get there.

“But there have been plenty of highlights over the years.”

Grateful to Montrose

Despite the disappointment of leaving his boyhood club Dundee, Webster has put the past behind him and is fully focused on playing at Montrose.

He added: “The last few years are probably the happiest I’ve been at a football club, to be honest.

“I’ve just settled and the club’s great. It’s gone from strength to strength over the years as well. Going from that Brora game where we nearly got relegated out of the league to where we are now, potentially knocking on the door of the Championship, it’s an incredible turnaround.

“It means a lot to have played a part in that.