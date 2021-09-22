St Johnstone duo Glenn Middleton and Ross Sinclair named in Scotland U/21 squad

St Johnstone duo Glenn Middleton and Ross Sinclair have been called up to the Scotland squad for the upcoming UEFA U/21 Championship Qualifier.
Scot Gemmill’s side will take on Denmark at Tynecastle on Thursday October 7.
The Scotland youngsters will look to build on the 1-1 draw with Turkey on their qualification opener earlier this month.
As well as Middleton and Sinclair, Dunfermline’s Kai Kennedy is another player to represent Courier Country in the U/21 squad.
There is, however, no room for Dundee’s Max Anderson or Dundee United’s Chris Mochrie who drop out from the last squad.
The full squad:
The game
Originally due to be an away fixture, the match will now be played at Tynecastle Park on Thursday October 7, kick-off 7.05pm following a request from Denmark to reverse the fixtures.
Ticket details will be confirmed in the near future, while the match will also be shown live on BBC Scotland.