St Johnstone duo Glenn Middleton and Ross Sinclair named in Scotland U/21 squad

St Johnstone duo Glenn Middleton and Ross Sinclair have been called up to the Scotland squad for the upcoming UEFA U/21 Championship Qualifier.

Scot Gemmill’s side will take on Denmark at Tynecastle on Thursday October 7.

The Scotland youngsters will look to build on the 1-1 draw with Turkey on their qualification opener earlier this month.

As well as Middleton and Sinclair, Dunfermline’s Kai Kennedy is another player to represent Courier Country in the U/21 squad.

There is, however, no room for Dundee’s Max Anderson or Dundee United’s Chris Mochrie who drop out from the last squad.

The full squad:

#SCO21s | Scot Gemmill has named his Scotland Under-21s squad for our clash with Denmark at Tynecastle Park next month.#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 22, 2021

The game

Originally due to be an away fixture, the match will now be played at Tynecastle Park on Thursday October 7, kick-off 7.05pm following a request from Denmark to reverse the fixtures.

Ticket details will be confirmed in the near future, while the match will also be shown live on BBC Scotland.